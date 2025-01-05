Netanyahu convening ‘urgent security discussion’

( Jan. 5, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has scheduled an “urgent security discussion” for 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The meeting is expected to include Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and comes amid reported progress in the multilateral negotiations to release the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich oppose the ceasefire proposals being reported in recent weeks and Netanyahu has emphasized that Israeli forces will return to fighting after any ceasefire agreement until Jerusalem’s war goals are achieved.

Hamas is holding 100 hostages, including 96 kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 60 are believed to be alive.