Netanyahu: Hamas has reneged on parts of ceasefire agreement

( Jan. 16, 2025 / JNS)

Hamas has reneged on parts of the ceasefire agreement announced on Wednesday in an effort to extort last-minute concessions, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

“The Israeli Cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement,” according to the PMO.

Government spokesman David Mencer told reporters on Thursday afternoon that hostage families were informed that Hamas “added further demands that contradict the agreement with the mediators.”

“As of this time, the details of the agreement have not yet been finalized, and the negotiation team is continuing its efforts to reach a solution,” said Mencer in his remarks. “The Israeli negotiating team is still in Doha as befits Israel’s willingness to finalize the hostage release agreement.”

He added, “To be clear, the government wants to finalize an agreement, and we hope that the details will be finalized. If this agreement to release our hostages is finalized, it will demonstrate Israel’s strength, Israel’s humanity and Israel’s unwavering commitment to its citizens.”

Hamas Political Bureau member Ezzat al-Rishq was quoted by Channel 12 News, responding to the statement from the PMO: “Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by the mediators.”

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism Party signaled on Thursday it would likely exit Netanyahu’s coalition over the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

A party official called the crisis “serious and real,” according to Channel 12.

Thirty-three hostages out of the 98 held by Hamas in Gaza are set to be released during the first phase of the deal. The agreement specifies that nine sick and injured captives are to be exchanged for 110 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons.

Israeli forces are to gradually withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border. The withdrawal will begin on the 42nd day of the first phase, after the release of the final hostage for the phase, and is to be completed by the 50th day.

However, Channel 12 News reported on Thursday that according to a “senior government source,” Israel will not withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor in the first stage, and the second stage will not proceed unless Hamas agrees to relinquish control of Gaza.

The Rafah Crossing to Egypt will be prepared for civilian and medical evacuations immediately after the agreement is signed.

Netanyahu spoke on Wednesday night with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his help forging the ceasefire agreement.

“The prime minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can and commended the U.S. president-elect for his remarks that the U.S. would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism,” according to a statement from Jerusalem.

Netanyahu shortly thereafter spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and “thanked him for his assistance in advancing the hostage deal.”