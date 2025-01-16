Hamas deal: IDF withdrawals, release of over 1,000 terrorists

( Jan. 16, 2025 / JNS)

Over a thousand prisoners, including many serving life sentences, will be released by Israel as part of its ceasefire agreement with Hamas, according to details reported by Palestinian and Israeli media on Wednesday night.

Mediators who announced the deal on Wednesday stated that the ceasefire will begin on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. The operation to free the hostages, named “Wings of Freedom,” will commence the same day with the release of the first group of hostages. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces is finalizing preparations to ensure the hostages’ security and their safe transfer to hospitals in Israel.

Prisoner and hostage exchange

The deal includes the release of prisoners from Gaza detained on Oct. 8, 2023, following the Hamas-led massacre that initiated the war. These individuals were not involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

A total of 33 hostages, out of the 98 held by Hamas in Gaza, are set to be released during the first phase. The agreement specifies that nine sick and injured captives will be exchanged for 110 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences in Israeli prisons.

Hostages over the age of 50 from the list of 33 will be freed according to a ratio of 1:3 for life sentences and 1:27 for other sentences.

Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, Israelis held in Gaza since 2015 and 2014, respectively, will be released under a 1:30 exchange ratio, along with 47 prisoners freed under the 2011 Gilad Shalit deal who were later re-arrested. Additional Palestinian prisoners abroad or in Gaza will be freed based on lists agreed upon by both sides.

Philadelphi Corridor

Israel is to gradually reduce its military presence in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border during the first stage. The IDF would begin to withdraw from the corridor on the 42nd day of the first phase, after the release of the final hostage for the phase, and complete the withdrawal by the 50th day.

A senior Israeli diplomatic official clarified this aspect of the agreement on Thursday, addressing reports suggesting that Israeli troops might begin withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor at the start of the ceasefire.

According to Hebrew media, the official stated that soldiers would remain in the corridor for the entire 42-day first stage of the ceasefire, though their deployment would be adjusted. Negotiations to end the conflict will commence on day 16, and if Hamas rejects Israel’s terms, Israeli forces will remain in the corridor beyond the 42nd day, potentially until day 50, with no definitive timeline for withdrawal, according to the official.

“Israel will stay in the Philadelphi Corridor until further notice,” the official said.

Rafah Crossing

The Rafah Crossing to Egypt will be prepared for civilian and medical evacuations immediately after the agreement is signed.

• Israeli forces will redeploy around Rafah according to agreed maps.

• Daily passage of 50 wounded Hamas fighters, accompanied by three individuals each, will be allowed, subject to Israeli and Egyptian approval.

• All sick and injured Palestinian civilians will be permitted to exit via Rafah, in line with Clause 12 of the May 27, 2024 agreement.

The crossing’s operation will follow consultations held with Egypt in August 2024.

IDF redeployment

Israeli forces will withdraw eastward from populated areas along Gaza’s border, including Wadi Gaza, the Netzarim Route and Kuwait Circle, and redeploy to a perimeter along the Gaza border 700 meters deep. Five exceptions extending up to an additional 400 meters will be determined by Israel.

Return of displaced persons

• On the seventh day, displaced individuals may return to northern Gaza on foot, without weapons or security checks, via Al-Rashid Street.

• By the 22nd day, returns will also be permitted via Salah al-Din Street, without checks.

• Vehicles may return northward via the Netzarim Route on the seventh day, subject to inspection by a private company designated by mediators and coordinated with Israel.

Second-phase goals

The agreement seeks to finalize the terms of the May 27, 2024 framework for a comprehensive hostage-prisoner exchange and a durable ceasefire. Measures implemented in the first phase will continue, and mediators will ensure negotiations progress toward a final agreement.