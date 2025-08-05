New documentary film ‘Parting the Waters’ a cool summer reprieve

( Aug. 5, 2025 / JNS )

Michele Kuvin Kupfer dove into new waters several years ago with the start of a documentary with the working title, “Parting the Waters: The Story of The Maccabiah Games.” She called it a feature-length documentary about trauma, hope and courage.

The behavioral therapist, educational consultant and documentary filmmaker swam competitively for Israel in her late teens and early 20s. She was a member of the 1980 Israeli Olympic team.

Kupfer held numerous Israeli national records and participated in many international competitions, most meaningfully the 1981 Maccabiah Games. She continues to swim at the level of masters.

She had originally set out to tell stories of the Maccabiah Games, first held in 1932.

Michele Kupfer at the Israeli trials for the Masters Maccabiah 2022, in which she broke a record for her age group. Credit: Courtesy.

“We started this film idea over three years ago,” she said. “It really started in 2021 when my best mate Lior was dying. I pitched the idea to our team, and they said, ‘Make the film.’ As with most documentaries, they take twists and turns as the story evolves. This happened to us for all the right reasons.”

“Parting the Waters,” which has been selected for the Feature Documentary program of the Oscar-Qualifying Rhode Island International Film Festival, has evolved to be a “more personal and universal” film, she says.

Kupfer received input that “everyone loved the idea of a female athlete but wanted more of a personal story—one that can be relatable to whoever watches it.”

She explains that “it is one woman’s journey to find herself,” and addresses such personal struggles and challenges as her own dyslexia and the extreme challenges of having a son living with and through brain cancer.

It is also the story of being a Jewish and Israeli athlete.

Kuper says that “one of the best parts for me is that it is a positive film about Israel—no politics, a personal story which we all have. We hope that telling my story will resonate with whoever watches it.”

The film premieres on Aug. 8 at the Providence Showcase Cinema in Rhode Island.