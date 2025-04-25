New F-35 fighter jets arrive at Israel’s Nevatim Airbase

( April 25, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force received three more F-35i “Adir” fighter aircraft on Thursday night, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The U.S.-produced Lockheed Martin fifth-generation stealth fighter jets landed at the Nevatim Air Force Base near Beersheva, the military said in a statement published on Friday.

Since the beginning of the Swords of Iron war on Oct. 7, 2023, the 140th “Golden Eagle” Squadron has operated “under unprecedented pressure, participating in both defense and attack missions across various arenas,” the IDF stated.

שלושה מטוסי “אדיר” (F-35i) חדשים נחתו בבסיס נבטים



שלושה מטוסי F-35i "אדיר" מתוצרת לוקהיד מרטין נחתו אמש (ה') בבסיס חיל האוויר ״נבטים״. שלושת המטוסים יצטרפו לשורות חיל האוויר ולטייסת "נשר הזהב״ (140).



מאז תחילת הלחימה פועל מערך ״אדיר” בעומס מבצעי חסר תקדים, ומשתתפים במשימות… pic.twitter.com/ns4hF28kOq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 25, 2025

“The addition of the new aircraft strengthens operational continuity and expands the Air Force’s ability to handle a wide range of threats—with precision, speed and depth,” the military said.

The new fighter jets will join the IAF’s 140th Squadron and bring the country’s F-35 fleet to 45. The three aircraft are part of Jerusalem’s initial order of 50 F-35 jets. Another 25 were ordered in June 2024.

The delivery of the 25 additional F-35s to the IAF is expected to start in 2028 at a rate of 3 to 5 jets per year, Israel’s Defense Ministry has said.