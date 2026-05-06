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News   Antisemitism

NYPD releases footage of suspects in antisemitic vandalism spree in Queens

The incidents are being investigated as hate crime criminal mischief.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
NYPD
A New York City Police Department officer at a New York City Council meeting, March 18, 2026. Credit: Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

The New York City Police Department on Tuesday released security camera footage of suspects in a series of antisemitic vandalism incidents in Queens.

“On five separate occasions between May 3 and May 4, swastikas and antisemitic statements were spray-painted at several locations in Queens,” the NYPD tweeted.

The incidents are being investigated as hate crime criminal mischief, according to the post.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line or send a direct message to its social media accounts.

Elected officials on Tuesday demanded immediate action, as antisemitic hate crimes have surged across New York City and after Nazi symbols were found scrawled across synagogues, a Holocaust memorial and private homes in Queens.

“Let me be clear. Justifying hate, vandalism or violence by pointing to the actions of a foreign government is scapegoating, and it is wrong,” Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) said at a rally, which was organized by Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, outside Congregation Machane Chodosh.

“No community should be targeted because of disagreements with another country,” the congresswoman said at the rally. “I’m grateful to the NYPD and the 112th Precinct for their swift response and to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, who has taken over the investigation into this horrible vandalism.”

The incidents occurred the same day that the New York City Police Department released hate crime data from April, during which 59% of all confirmed and reported hate crimes in the city targeted Jews.

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