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News   Israel News

8,000 tons of military equipment delivered to Israel since start of Iran war

More than 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in support of the Israel Defense Forces.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

8,000 tons of military equipment delivered to Israel since start of Iran war

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The first cargo aircraft, part of an aerial and maritime airlift to deliver military equipment and munitions to the IDF, lands in Israel, March 2, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
The first cargo aircraft, part of an aerial and maritime airlift to deliver military equipment and munitions to the IDF, lands in Israel, March 2, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.

More than 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in Israel carrying approximately 8,000 tons of military equipment, weaponry and munitions since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The logistical operation is part of the ongoing procurement effort carried out by the ministry and the Israel Defense Forces.

The airlift and naval shipping effort is led by the ministry’s Defense Procurement Directorate through its International Shipping Division, the ministry’s missions to the United States and Germany, and the IDF’s Planning Directorate. The Israel Airports Authority and the Israel Civil Aviation Authority are partners in the operation.

At the same time, efforts to expand Israel’s defense industrial base and accelerate production across the Israeli defense sector remain ongoing, the Defense Ministry added.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Defense and Security
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