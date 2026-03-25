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Arab killed after trying to take police officer’s weapon in eastern Jerusalem

Three additional suspects were detained and transferred for further questioning by Israel’s security agencies.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Arab killed after trying to take police officer’s weapon in eastern Jerusalem

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View of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, Feb. 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
View of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber, Feb. 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

An Israel Border Police officer shot and killed an Arab suspect who tried to grab his weapon during counter-terrorism operations in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber overnight on Tuesday.

The incident occurred during an arrest operation by the Border Police’s undercover unit (Yamas), according to a police statement.

“During the arrest, one of the suspects attempted to seize a weapon from a Yamas fighter, who responded quickly and neutralized the suspect, who was pronounced dead shortly thereafter,” it said.

Three additional suspects were detained and transferred for further questioning by Israel’s security agencies.

Israeli security forces recently arrested an eastern Jerusalem resident who was in touch with terror operatives in Yemen and Turkey and had sought to carry out a suicide attack targeting National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israel Police revealed earlier this week.

Prosecutors on Monday declared to the court their intention to charge the suspect with serious security offenses, including contact with a foreign agent, threats to carry out an act of terrorism and conspiracy to commit a terror act. His detention has been extended pending the filing of an indictment, police added.

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