Vance: No sanctions relief if Iran fails to honor commitments under deal

The Iranian regime won’t get a “dime of money” unless they follow up on their commitments under the peace deal, U.S. Vice President JD Vance vowed on Monday.

“We’re willing to give significant sanctions relief if the Iranians make the kind of long-term commitments that are necessary to be a normal country,” Vance told George Stephanopoulos on ABC‘s “Good Morning America.”

The agreement negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is “performance-based” and contingent on Tehran giving up its nuclear weapons program and stopping funding “terrorist activities all over the Middle East,” he stressed.

.@VP: The agreement with Iran is “performance-based.”



“We have to remember, their economy is fundamentally destroyed. Their nuclear program is fundamentally destroyed. If they don’t do the right things [in the deal], they’re never going to have the money to rebuild their nuclear… pic.twitter.com/s53FetVYyV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 15, 2026

Tehran and Washington signed a digital memorandum of understanding on Sunday, “and there’s been no money released—and that won’t change,” Vance added.

“This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing,” he said. “We have to remember: their economy is fundamentally destroyed, their nuclear program is fundamentally destroyed.”

If the Islamic Republic refuses to allow inspections of its atomic facilities, “they’re never going to have the money to rebuild their nuclear program to begin with,” continued the vice president.

He said the conclusion of the agreement marked “a big day for the American people” and a “big win for everybody who cares about basic peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Washington’s Gulf allies “love this deal,” according to Vance. He claimed they believe that the developments will create “a totally new dynamic in the Middle East.”

Asked about Israeli concerns about the terms, the vice president declared it was “going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America and, again, potentially for the people of Iran as well.”

“There’s a lot of misreporting,” Vance claimed. “I’ve seen this in the Israeli media about what’s actually in the deal.”

“I think when the people of the region see what’s in the deal and see the kind of commitments the president of the United States is making, they’re going to see this as good for everybody,” he stated.

Trump said on Sunday that an agreement with Iran would allow it to enrich uranium at low levels that “could never be used for military purposes.”

“They can never go beyond a certain amount,” he said in a phone call with The New York Times.

Trump further suggested that the new agreement grants the U.S. “strong policing powers” to ensure that Iran is not conducting nuclear work in violation of any of its commitments, the Times reported.