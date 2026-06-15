More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Vance: No sanctions relief if Iran fails to honor commitments under deal

The agreement negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is “performance-based,” the vice president said.

JNS Staff
JD Vance Hegseth Gabbard
U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaks as Pete Hegseth, the U.S. secretary of defense, and Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. director of national intelligence, looks on. Credit: White House.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The Iranian regime won’t get a “dime of money” unless they follow up on their commitments under the peace deal, U.S. Vice President JD Vance vowed on Monday.

“We’re willing to give significant sanctions relief if the Iranians make the kind of long-term commitments that are necessary to be a normal country,” Vance told George Stephanopoulos on ABC‘s “Good Morning America.”

The agreement negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump is “performance-based” and contingent on Tehran giving up its nuclear weapons program and stopping funding “terrorist activities all over the Middle East,” he stressed.

Tehran and Washington signed a digital memorandum of understanding on Sunday, “and there’s been no money released—and that won’t change,” Vance added.

“This is really about walking down a pathway here where the Iranians will be welcomed into the world economy if they do the right thing,” he said. “We have to remember: their economy is fundamentally destroyed, their nuclear program is fundamentally destroyed.”

If the Islamic Republic refuses to allow inspections of its atomic facilities, “they’re never going to have the money to rebuild their nuclear program to begin with,” continued the vice president.

He said the conclusion of the agreement marked “a big day for the American people” and a “big win for everybody who cares about basic peace and stability in the Middle East.”

Washington’s Gulf allies “love this deal,” according to Vance. He claimed they believe that the developments will create “a totally new dynamic in the Middle East.”

Asked about Israeli concerns about the terms, the vice president declared it was “going to be a good deal for the people of Israel, for the people of the Gulf, the people of America and, again, potentially for the people of Iran as well.”

“There’s a lot of misreporting,” Vance claimed. “I’ve seen this in the Israeli media about what’s actually in the deal.”

“I think when the people of the region see what’s in the deal and see the kind of commitments the president of the United States is making, they’re going to see this as good for everybody,” he stated.

Trump said on Sunday that an agreement with Iran would allow it to enrich uranium at low levels that “could never be used for military purposes.”

“They can never go beyond a certain amount,” he said in a phone call with The New York Times.

Trump further suggested that the new agreement grants the U.S. “strong policing powers” to ensure that Iran is not conducting nuclear work in violation of any of its commitments, the Times reported.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A man walks past a billboard depicting slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran," in Beirut, June 15, 2026. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Hezbollah praises Iran deal, urges Beirut to help confront ‘Israeli enemy’
“The Islamic Republic is indeed a true supporter and a strong, loyal ally,” the Iranian proxy stated.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Gavel next to American flag. Credit: Sergei Tokmakov/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Georgian national pleads guilty after US pursuit of ghost-fleet tanker carrying Iranian oil
Avtandil Kalandadze admitted failing to obey U.S. Coast Guard orders after authorities said he led a weeks-long trans-Atlantic effort to evade interception.
June 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
The entrance to the Wonderwerk Cave in the Kalahari Desert, south of the town of Kuruman in South Africa’s Northern Cape. Credit: Wonderwerk Cave Project.
Ancient Fire
Hebrew University-linked study pushes evidence of human fire use back more than 1 million years
Researchers say traces of repeated fire use deep inside South Africa’s Wonderwerk Cave suggest early human ancestors were harnessing naturally occurring fires far earlier than previously confirmed.
June 15, 2026
Steve Linde
Captain David Malloch, DNR Sgt. Keven Luther on behalf of Officer Luke Robare, U.S. Attorney Jerome G. Gorgon, Jr., Grand Blanc Twp Officer Jason Carpentier and Chief William Renye. Credit: U.S. Justice Department.
U.S. News
Michigan first responders honored for stopping synagogue, church terror attacks
The U.S. Justice Department recognized six first responders, including members of the security team at Temple Israel who stopped a Hezbollah-inspired attacker who drove a vehicle into the synagogue.
June 15, 2026
Trump
U.S. News
Trump says ships begin leaving Strait of Hormuz under US-Iran peace deal
“They are going along the southern ‘highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine,” the president said.
June 15, 2026
JNS Staff
College Hall at Smith College, a private liberal arts college in Northampton, Mass. Credit: Daderot via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Smith College rejects SJP chapter’s proposal to divest from Israel
An advisory committee for the private liberal arts college stated that the measure lacked mission alignment, community consensus and financial viability.
June 15, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Judeacation
The recent fires in Judea and Samaria explained
June 15, 2026 05:20 AM
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘The New York Times’ blood libel against Israel should be mocked
Jonathan S. Tobin
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The UN’s fatal formula for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ben Cohen