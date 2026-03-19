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Caspian strike marks first IDF hit on Iran-Russia supply lifeline

The attack on Bandar Anzali targets a key corridor used to funnel weapons between Tehran and Moscow.

Mar. 19, 2026
Dudi Kogan, Lilach Shoval
Iranian navy port strike
The Israeli Air Force struck targets at an Iranian Navy port and base facilities on the Caspian Sea in northern Iran on March 18, 2026. Credit: IDF.

For the first time since the “Roaring Lion” war began, the IDF attacked targets belonging to the Iranian Navy Wednesday evening in the port city of Bandar Anzali, on the Caspian Sea in northern Iran.

The IDF said that “the Air Force, guided by the Navy and Military Intelligence, struck targets in northern Iran for the first time in Operation Rising Lion.” Israeli officials confirmed that the strikes targeted Iranian Navy vessels in the port. The strike expanded the war’s maritime arena beyond the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, reaching the Caspian Sea for the first time.

Bandar Anzali is home to the main base of the Iranian Navy’s northern fleet, and the port plays a central role in the maritime trade route between Iran and Russia. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Caspian has become a key smuggling corridor: Iranian and Russian ships have routinely switched off their tracking systems and transferred cargo between the Iranian ports of Anzali and Amirabad and the Russian port of Astrakhan. Tehran has used the route to send Moscow drones, missiles, bullets and mortar shells for use against Ukraine.

That is how the Caspian Sea, which ostensibly has no connection to the combat zones, became a vital supply artery that helped feed the Russian war machine throughout the four years of war in Ukraine.

“Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck targets at an Iranian Navy port and base facilities where dozens of military vessels, including missile ships and guard boats, were stationed,” the IDF said in a statement on Thursday.

The Israeli military described the attack as “one of the most significant strikes” it carried out since the start of the war on Feb. 28.

The operation was conducted with close cooperation between IAF commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar and Israeli Navy head Rear Adm. David Saar Salama from within the IAF command center, the army added.

“The strike on this infrastructure further degrades the Iranian regimes capabilities while impairing the Iranian Navy’s control of the Caspian Sea,” the IDF stated.

Ukraine has struck in the area several times in an effort to disrupt the Iran-Russia route. In November 2024, it attacked targets in the Caspian Sea for the first time, when drones hit the Russian port of Kaspiysk in the Dagestan region, home to the Russian Caspian Flotilla, reportedly damaging two missile ships.

In August 2025, Ukrainian forces attacked a Russian cargo ship in the area that was carrying equipment and ammunition from Iran, including drone components, causing it to partially sink.

Military cooperation between Russia and Iran shifted into high gear after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Moscow bought Shahed drones from Tehran, and they became one of its main tools in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Now, with the outbreak of the current war with Israel, the route is also operating in reverse.

According to reports, Russia is supplying Iran with the Geran-2, the upgraded Russian version of the Shahed, equipped with improved communications, navigation and targeting systems developed on the basis of Russia’s experience in the war in Ukraine, as well as intelligence on the locations of U.S. forces in the region.

Originally used by Israel Hayom.

Iran Defense and Security Middle East
Dudi Kogan
Lilach Shoval
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