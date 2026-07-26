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News   Israel News

Herzog congratulates Bahrain’s king on ‘bold leadership and vision’

“We discussed the friendship and relations between Israel and Bahrain, as well as the importance of the U.S.-led Abraham Accords,” Isaac Herzog said.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke by phone on Sunday with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa about the Abraham Accords and regional developments.

“During the call, we discussed the friendship and relations between Israel and Bahrain, as well as the importance of the U.S.-led Abraham Accords in strengthening security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East,” Herzog posted to X.

Israel’s president said Bahrain is an important country in the Middle East and he congratulated Al Khalifa on his “bold leadership and vision for the region.”

In 2000, during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, joined the Abraham Accords, a set of agreements between Israel and Arab states.

Trump has since sought ways to expand the circle of participants.

On July 23, the U.S. president conditioned a civilian nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia on the kingdom joining the accords.

The deal “is totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” Trump said in a July 23 post on Truth Social.

Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokeswoman, reiterated in a White House press briefing that “if they don’t join the Abraham Accords, the deal is off.”

In 2025, Trump announced that Kazakhstan agreed to join the Accords.

“This is a major step forward in building bridges across the world. Today, more nations are lining up to embrace peace and prosperity through my Abraham Accords,” Trump said.

“We will soon announce a signing ceremony to make it official, and there are many more countries trying to join this club of strength. So much more to come in uniting countries for stability and growth. Real progress, real results.”

Morocco is also a member of the Abraham Accords, having joined in December 2020.

Sudan signed the Accords in 2021, but has not yet formally ratified the normalization agreement due to internal instability.

Israeli Foreign Policy
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