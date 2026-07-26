CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iran remains in full effect

The naval blockade of Iran remains in effect, with American forces redirecting, boarding and disabling vessels attempting to breach it, U.S. Central Command said.

As of Saturday, CENTCOM said it had redirected 12 commercial vessels, disabled two that failed to comply and boarded two others to enforce the blockade.

The U.S. naval blockade against Iran remains in full effect. As of July 25, CENTCOM has redirected 12 commercial vessels trying to run the blockade, disabled 2 that didn't comply, and boarded 2 to ensure total compliance.



Earlier today, U.S. forces completed a verification… pic.twitter.com/eyp1N2B9sO — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 25, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. forces conducted a verification boarding of the Comoros-flagged tanker M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, after which the vessel was cleared to continue its voyage.

CENTCOM also said it disabled the Mozambique-flagged tanker M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman on Friday after the crew allegedly attempted multiple times to violate the blockade and ignored repeated warnings. The vessel is no longer en route to Iran, according to the statement.

“American forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal and ready,” CENTCOM added.