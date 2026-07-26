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CENTCOM: US naval blockade of Iran remains in full effect

American forces redirected 12 vessels, disabled two and boarded two others to ensure compliance.

JNS Staff
U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25, during helicopter and roping sustainment training aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 8, 2026. U.S. Marine Corps photo.
U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappel out of an MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, during helicopter and roping sustainment training aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 8, 2026. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

The naval blockade of Iran remains in effect, with American forces redirecting, boarding and disabling vessels attempting to breach it, U.S. Central Command said.

As of Saturday, CENTCOM said it had redirected 12 commercial vessels, disabled two that failed to comply and boarded two others to enforce the blockade.

Earlier on Saturday, U.S. forces conducted a verification boarding of the Comoros-flagged tanker M/T Charminar in the Arabian Sea, after which the vessel was cleared to continue its voyage.

CENTCOM also said it disabled the Mozambique-flagged tanker M/T Lavine in the Gulf of Oman on Friday after the crew allegedly attempted multiple times to violate the blockade and ignored repeated warnings. The vessel is no longer en route to Iran, according to the statement.

“American forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal and ready,” CENTCOM added.

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