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News   Israel News

Three Israelis wounded in Samaria shooting attack

“The ground is burning—literally,” said Binyamin Regional Council Yisrael Gantz.

JNS Staff
Magen David Adom ambulances at the scene of the shooting near Havat Gilad, July 24, 2026. Credit: MDA.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

Three Israelis were wounded, one critically, in a shooting attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria on Friday morning after a group of Israelis hiking in the area was attacked by Palestinians, according to Magen David Adom and the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops were searching for the assailants and had established roadblocks throughout the area, including at entrances to nearby Nablus (Shechem).

Informed sources told JNS that a group of experienced hikers was hiking in the area when several Arab terrorists attacked them, stole their weapons and opened fire. As a result of the shooting, three hikers were wounded, one of them seriously. IDF troops, security forces and medical teams were dispatched to the scene.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan arrived at the scene of the attack, where he conducted a situational assessment with security officials and remains in continuous contact with the IDF and emergency services.

“The incident is still ongoing. There are still people in danger,” Dagan said. “Terror will not break us. The response must be offensive: We must relentlessly pursue the terrorists and strike terrorism with full force. At the same time, we must continue to build, develop and strengthen the communities in Samaria. Anyone who tries to harm us should know that the result will be a stronger and greater Samaria.”

The attack came a day after two separate stabbing attacks in northern Samaria. On Thursday, two terrorists stabbed an Israeli civilian near Itamar after approaching the scene of a brush fire, while another terrorist lightly wounded an IDF soldier in a stabbing attack near Ganim. The civilian and the soldier were evacuated for medical treatment, and all three attackers were killed by Israeli forces.

Later on Thursday, IDF troops carried out counterterrorism operations in Beit Furik and Tubas, searching the homes of two of the attackers, searching several structures and questioning suspects. The military said it would continue counterterrorism operations and enforcement activities to enhance the protection and security of residents throughout Judea and Samaria.

Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz said Friday that the recent shootings, attempted attacks and wave of suspected arson incidents were part of “one campaign” against Israel.

“The ground is burning—literally,” Gantz said. “The wave of arson attacks, attempted terrorist attacks and the Palestinian Authority’s ongoing incitement are part of a single campaign aimed at harming the settlements and the citizens of Israel.”

“The shocking attack this morning, which follows yesterday’s attack and the repeated waves of fires and arson, shows these are not isolated incidents but planned and ongoing terrorism,” he continued.

“Judea and Samaria is not a secondary arena. It is a central front for the State of Israel, and policy here must change accordingly.”

Gantz called on the government to launch a broad operation against terrorist strongholds, exact a “heavy price” from everyone involved in terrorism or incitement, and stop treating such attacks as routine.

“We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and strengthen the hands of the security forces, civilian security coordinators and the pioneering farmers who stand on the front line and protect Israel’s citizens every day,” he said.

According to Israeli media reports, the head of the IDF Operations Directorate, Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen, was considering reinforcing the area with an additional combat battalion following the latest attacks.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
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