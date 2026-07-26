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News   Israel News

Israel Police arrest northern resident over Havat Gilad post

The suspect’s writing about the deadly Samaria shooting prompted an investigation and the seizure of ammunition, cash and fireworks.

JNS Staff
Items seized during a search of the suspect’s home are shown in this photo. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
Items seized during a search of the suspect’s home. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

A 39-year-old resident of Maghar on the Lebanese border has been arrested on suspicion of incitement offenses over social media posts referencing Friday’s deadly shooting near Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm) in Samaria, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

The terrorist attack left two Israel Defense Forces soldiers dead.

Northern District police opened an investigation after the posts, published from the suspect’s private account, raised concerns of incitement. Following legal authorization, officers detained the suspect on suspicion of incitement to racism, directly calling for a terrorist act and related offenses.

A search of his home yielded two loaded ammunition magazines, fireworks, more than 100,000 shekels ($36,109) in cash and additional evidence, police said.

Judea and Samaria Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Terrorism
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