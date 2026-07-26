Israel Police arrest northern resident over Havat Gilad post

A 39-year-old resident of Maghar on the Lebanese border has been arrested on suspicion of incitement offenses over social media posts referencing Friday’s deadly shooting near Havat Gilad (Gilad Farm) in Samaria, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

The terrorist attack left two Israel Defense Forces soldiers dead.

Northern District police opened an investigation after the posts, published from the suspect’s private account, raised concerns of incitement. Following legal authorization, officers detained the suspect on suspicion of incitement to racism, directly calling for a terrorist act and related offenses.

A search of his home yielded two loaded ammunition magazines, fireworks, more than 100,000 shekels ($36,109) in cash and additional evidence, police said.