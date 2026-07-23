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Two men stabbed on Manhattan’s Upper West side in what is reportedly antisemitic attack

The New York City Police Department told JNS that a 50- and a 57-year-old were hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed in the torso but did not confirm or deny whether it is probing the incident as a hate crime.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Police Tape
Police Tape. Credit: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.
(July 23, 2026 / JNS)

Two men, ages 50 and 57, were stabbed near West 84th Street and Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Thursday, in what Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, said appears to be an antisemitic attack.

The Anti-Defamation League’s New York and New Jersey office stated that its security partners on the ground said that “two men, at least one visibly Jewish, were attacked on the Upper West Side of New York City by a man, who witnesses allege yelled ‘Allahu akbar.’”

“This horrific incident took place just after a prayer service on the somber Jewish holiday of Tisha B’Av and follows on the heels of another violent assault of a visibly Jewish person in New York City earlier this week,” the ADL office said. “This kind of violence has no place in New York City and must be immediately condemned and investigated.”

The office said it was working with NYPD and community partners and that it calls on Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, to “make it clear that there is no place for hate in New York City.”

Anna Schecter, of CBS News, reported that the 50-year-old was wearing a kippah. “The victim stabbed on 84th Street is Asian. The victim on West 86th Street is Jewish. The suspect is a male Hispanic,” she wrote.

The New York City Police Department told JNS that officers responded to a 911 call about an assault at about 1:30 p.m. Officer saw the 57-year-old and the 50-year-old alert and conscious, each with a stab wound to the torso, and both were hospitalized in stable condition, the NYPD told JNS.

A suspect was “taken into custody, and the investigation is ongoing,” the police department told JNS.

JNS asked if NYPD is probing the incident as a hate crime. “Everything is still fluid,” the department said.

Thursday is Tisha B’Av, a fast day marking the destruction of the two Jewish Temples in Jerusalem, among other tragedies, and many Jews spend hours in synagogue during the fast.

The incident occurred a day after United Jewish Teachers requested enhanced NYPD presence near synagogues and Jewish institutions after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a video, in which he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “war criminal” and said he should be arrested.

“I am absolutely sickened and furious by what appears to be an antisemitic stabbing on the Upper West Side,” Menin stated. “While we await additional details to be confirmed, we know that what is happening in our city is abhorrent.”

“The fear in the Jewish community is real. Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their neighborhood, regardless of their faith or identity,” the first Jewish speaker of the City Council stated. “We must remain united in condemning antisemitism and ensuring those responsible are held fully accountable. I thank the NYPD for its swift response in apprehending the assailant. My prayers are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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