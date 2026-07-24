Thousands of Koreans visit Israel in faith-based trip

A group of 3,000 Koreans from 50 countries around the world is in Jerusalem this week in a show of faith-based support for Israel.

The five-day gathering, held under the theme “Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem” and organized by the South Korea-based Institute of Asian Culture and Development, comes amid continued volatility in the region, with Iran’s ongoing attacks in the Gulf and the U.S.’s counterattacks.

“Your decision to convene in Israel during these challenging times is a profound demonstration of friendship, solidarity and confidence in our nation,” Michael Izhakov, Director General of the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, told the Christian tourists. “It is a powerful affirmation that Jerusalem remains a city where people from around the world can gather in pursuit of peace, faith, dialogue, and mutual understanding.”

The trip included a march through the streets of central Jerusalem on Friday.

About 30% of South Korea’s population is Christian, and many evangelical groups hold strong pro-Israel views, organizing solidarity rallies and cultural support.