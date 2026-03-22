More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians

The latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is,” the Israeli president said.

Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma'ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, at a missile impact site in the southern city of Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.

Iranian attacks “do not differentiate between Muslims and Jews and Christians or between the elderly and the young,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a visit to a missile impact site in near the Dead Sea on Sunday.

“We’re here in Arad, and as you can see, this clearly is a site that shows the havoc from a half-ton missile from Iran,” the head of state said in English-language remarks.

“It’s no secret to all of you that Iran is now deploying all of its capabilities. Remember that they denied that they have missiles [capable of making it] all the way to the United States. Well, you’ve seen it in the launch at Diego Garcia, over 4,000 kilometers, 2,500 miles. That means that they will employ and deploy all their capabilities in order to scare all of us,” the president said.

Herzog said the latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is, which is what we’ve been saying to the world for way over a generation.

“That is why this head of the snake, this evil empire, must be stopped. That’s why we’re in this war. I sincerely trust the resilience of Israelis and the people of Arad,” he added, vowing, “This place will be fully rebuilt.”

Eighty-four people were wounded on Saturday night, including 11 seriously, when an Iranian ballistic missile scored a direct hit in Arad, a diverse city with Jewish, Bedouin and Black Hebrew Israelite residents.

Some three hours earlier, 31 people were wounded, including one seriously, in a direct strike on the city of Dimona, located some 15 miles southwest of Arad.

“When you look around, you see institutions that were meant to help people: a kindergarten, a hostel for people with special needs, and of course, an incredible neighborhood, which was demolished last night, but luckily nobody lost their life,” Herzog said during a tour of Dimona on Sunday.

“I want to say to say to our enemies out there in Iran: You are mistaken. You keep on carrying out crimes against humanity by sending missiles to kill human beings, not differentiating between anything—age and gender, religion, or even the disabilities that they may have. You are wrong,” he stated.

“We have always shown strong resilience. We know that your leadership is in havoc and disarray, and we are sure, absolutely adamantly sure, that not only shall we overcome, but you will fall flat on your face,” the president declared.

At least 17 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war on Feb. 28.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Federal judge rules against Boston-area parents asking to use state support for special-needs kids at Jewish schools
The court ruled that the parents failed to “plausibly allege” that their children lacking access to services at private school infringes on their rights.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Passover Matzah
U.S. News
Mamdani, Menin slated to aid in Passover food distribution in Brooklyn on Sunday
Mar. 22, 2026
Newspaper Left on Bench
U.S. News
San Francisco paper refers to civil rights nonprofit, with which Berkeley settled Jew-hatred suit, as ‘Zionist org’
Kenneth Marcus, founder and chairman of the Brandeis Center, told JNS that “we understand that those who characterize us that way, rather than as the civil rights organization we are, generally aim to marginalize us or undermine our efforts.”
Mar. 22, 2026
Police Car
U.S. News
USPS worker charged with felony, misdemeanors for allegedly attacking 4–year–old near Monsey
Michael Specht, Ramapo Town Council supervisor, called the incident “very disturbing.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, June 2021. Credit: Tehran Times.
U.S. News
‘We will plunge region into darkness': Tehran responds to threat to its power facilities
The head of the Iranian parliament spoke after U.S. President Donald Trump warned he will destroy the Islamic Republic’s energy sites if it doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar gives a press statement at the site of the Iranian missile strike in Arad, March 22, 2026. Photo by Shlomi Amsalem/GPO.
Israel News
War crimes: Sa’ar says targeting civilians is ‘mad Iranian regime’s strategy’
“All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians,” Israel’s foreign minister adds.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips