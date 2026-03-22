Herzog: Iranian missiles ‘don’t differentiate’ between Jews, Muslims and Christians

Iranian attacks “do not differentiate between Muslims and Jews and Christians or between the elderly and the young,” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said during a visit to a missile impact site in near the Dead Sea on Sunday.

“We’re here in Arad, and as you can see, this clearly is a site that shows the havoc from a half-ton missile from Iran,” the head of state said in English-language remarks.

“It’s no secret to all of you that Iran is now deploying all of its capabilities. Remember that they denied that they have missiles [capable of making it] all the way to the United States. Well, you’ve seen it in the launch at Diego Garcia, over 4,000 kilometers, 2,500 miles. That means that they will employ and deploy all their capabilities in order to scare all of us,” the president said.

Herzog said the latest attacks “show us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is, which is what we’ve been saying to the world for way over a generation.

“That is why this head of the snake, this evil empire, must be stopped. That’s why we’re in this war. I sincerely trust the resilience of Israelis and the people of Arad,” he added, vowing, “This place will be fully rebuilt.”

(Communicated by the President's Spokesperson)



Sunday, 22 March 2026 / 4 Nisan 5786



*President Isaac Herzog Visits Missile Impact Site in Arad*



On March 22, 2026, President Isaac Herzog visited the scene of the overnight missile attack on the city of Arad in southern Israel.… pic.twitter.com/HcJrIgDvo7 — Government Press Office 🇮🇱 (@GPOIsrael) March 22, 2026

Eighty-four people were wounded on Saturday night, including 11 seriously, when an Iranian ballistic missile scored a direct hit in Arad, a diverse city with Jewish, Bedouin and Black Hebrew Israelite residents.

Some three hours earlier, 31 people were wounded, including one seriously, in a direct strike on the city of Dimona, located some 15 miles southwest of Arad.

“When you look around, you see institutions that were meant to help people: a kindergarten, a hostel for people with special needs, and of course, an incredible neighborhood, which was demolished last night, but luckily nobody lost their life,” Herzog said during a tour of Dimona on Sunday.

“I want to say to say to our enemies out there in Iran: You are mistaken. You keep on carrying out crimes against humanity by sending missiles to kill human beings, not differentiating between anything—age and gender, religion, or even the disabilities that they may have. You are wrong,” he stated.

“We have always shown strong resilience. We know that your leadership is in havoc and disarray, and we are sure, absolutely adamantly sure, that not only shall we overcome, but you will fall flat on your face,” the president declared.

At least 17 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war on Feb. 28.

