Herzog warns Israel faces ‘civic state of emergency’ ahead of elections

Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned on Tuesday that Israel faces a “civic state of emergency” as the country heads toward national elections amid ongoing war, deep political divisions and growing social tensions.

Addressing the 2026 Herzliya Conference at Reichman University, Herzog called for renewing Israel’s “shared contract” and cautioned against what he described as the erosion of respect for the rule of law, as well as rising political extremism and increasing violence in Israeli society.

“As we stand on the eve of elections, I am declaring: this is a civic state of emergency—and in the same breath, I add: a state of emergency of responsibility and hope,” said Herzog.

The president warned that Israelis risk fragmenting into isolated camps, saying the country could become “a landmass that has broken apart into a handful of islands” unless citizens reaffirm their commitment to democratic norms and mutual responsibility.

Political disagreements, he said, must never lead Israelis to view one another as enemies, stressing that “elections are not a civil war” but the democratic means of resolving differences peacefully.

“We are called upon to rewrite the Israeli contract,” Herzog said, adding that Israelis must fight for their beliefs while respecting common rules and institutions.

The president also condemned lawlessness and political violence, saying criminality must not be tolerated regardless of who commits it.

“Without one law, there is no shared state,” he said. “It is possible to argue about policy, opinions or ideas ... But it is impossible to live in a state where every group lives by its own law and its own order.”

Herzog urged Israelis to participate in the upcoming elections and respect the results, regardless of the outcome.

“A citizen can lose an election, but not lose the state,” he said. “A citizen can win an election, and not think he has been given permission to erase half of society.”

Israel is set to hold Knesset elections by Oct. 27, with political parties already beginning to campaign amid continued debate over the war and the country’s future.

The Herzliya Conference, hosted annually by Reichman University, brings together senior Israeli and international officials, military leaders, academics and policy experts to discuss Israel’s national security, foreign policy and societal challenges.