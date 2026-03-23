IAF eliminates terror cell in central Gaza vehicle strike
Steps were taken to mitigate harm to noncombatants, according to the Israeli military.
The Israeli Air Force struck an SUV in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, eliminating a terrorist cell.
“Following the identification, the IDF eliminated the armed terrorists in order to remove the threat,” the army said on Monday.
Steps were taken in to mitigate harm to noncombatants, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence, it added.
The IDF said ground troops remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the Oct. 10, 2025, U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal “and will operate to remove any immediate threat.”
Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said on Thursday that mediators had agreed on a framework for the Strip’s reconstruction and a “negotiated resolution of the Palestinian question.”
The proposal “is now on the table,” Mladenov tweeted, adding, “It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs.”
Under the terms of the proposal, Hamas would gradually give up its weapons, including heavy arms such as rocket launchers, and share maps of its underground terror tunnel network, NPR reported on Thursday.
Top Hamas leaders including Khaled Mashaal and Musa Abu Marzouk have rejected key parts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan in recent months, including disarmament, despite having agreed to the proposal in October.
“The resistance and its weapons are the ummah’s [Islamic nation’s] honor and pride,” Mashaal told an anti-Israel summit in Istanbul on Dec. 6.
“A thousand statements are not worth a single projectile of iron,” he said.