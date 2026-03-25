IDF captures Lebanese Resistance Brigades commander

Israeli troops apprehended a cell commander of the Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese Resistance Brigades overnight on Tuesday during an operation near Mount Dov on the northern border, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

The arrest followed prolonged intelligence surveillance, according to the military. The suspect was taken to Israel for interrogation.

“IDF troops are deployed in the area in order to thwart any threat posed to Israeli civilians and residents of northern Israel in particular,” the military said.

The IDF also said on Wednesday that troops operating overnight in Southern Lebanon killed several Hezbollah gunmen who fired an anti-tank missile at them during a ground raid.

A combat officer was lightly wounded in the exchange and taken to a hospital, the military said. The IDF vowed to continue targeting Hezbollah in response to cross-border attacks carried out on behalf of Iran.

The military further stated that several rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa and the Krayot area, causing no injuries. The IDF later struck and destroyed the launcher used in the attack.