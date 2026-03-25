Sa’ar: UN must act after 3,500 Hezbollah attacks on Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to condemn Hezbollah following what he said were more than 3,500 rockets, missiles and drones fired at Israel since March 2.

Sa’ar said the ongoing attacks, which killed 27-year-old Nuriel Dubin in a missile strike on Tuesday, underscore the need to take action against Hezbollah.

“I call on the U.N. Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and designate the Iranian terror proxy as a terrorist organization,” he wrote.

Since March 2nd, Hezbollah has indiscriminately fired over 3,500 missiles, drones and UAVs at Israel. Only yesterday, 27 year old Nuriel Dubin was murdered by a Hezbollah missile strike. I call on the UN Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and designate the… pic.twitter.com/1o1oqhaV3c — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) March 25, 2026

Sa’ar also shared a letter he sent to the Security Council and Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, calling for action against the Iran-backed terror group.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered truce agreement in November 2024, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.