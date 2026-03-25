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Sa’ar: UN must act after 3,500 Hezbollah attacks on Israel

“I call on the U.N. Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and designate the Iranian terror proxy as a terrorist organization,” the Israeli foreign minister stated.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Sa’ar: UN must act after 3,500 Hezbollah attacks on Israel

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Trails of rockets launched from Southern Lebanon towards Israel are pictured from the southern city of Tyre on March 25, 2026. Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP via Getty Images.
Trails of rockets launched from Southern Lebanon towards Israel are pictured from the southern city of Tyre, on March 25, 2026.
Photo by KAWNAT HAJU/AFP via Getty Images.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to condemn Hezbollah following what he said were more than 3,500 rockets, missiles and drones fired at Israel since March 2.

Sa’ar said the ongoing attacks, which killed 27-year-old Nuriel Dubin in a missile strike on Tuesday, underscore the need to take action against Hezbollah.

“I call on the U.N. Security Council to unequivocally condemn Hezbollah and designate the Iranian terror proxy as a terrorist organization,” he wrote.

Sa’ar also shared a letter he sent to the Security Council and Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, calling for action against the Iran-backed terror group.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel from Lebanon on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted elimination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered truce agreement in November 2024, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

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