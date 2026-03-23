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IDF probe: Civilian killed by ‘friendly fire’ at border

Army says Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz died when Israeli artillery mistakenly struck Misgav Am during operations near the Lebanon frontier.

Mar. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF probe: Civilian killed by ‘friendly fire’ at border

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File photo of Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz, 60, an avocado farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, who was mistakenly killed by IDF artillery fire during operations near the Lebanon border, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/FLASH90.
Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz, 60, an avocado farmer from Kibbutz Misgav Am, who was mistakenly killed by IDF artillery fire during operations near the Lebanon border, March 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

A civilian killed on Sunday near the northern border community of Misgav Am died from IDF artillery fire mistakenly directed at the area during operations in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo, head of the IDF Northern Command, said the findings of an initial inquiry showed that Ofer “Poshko” Moskovitz was killed by Israeli fire intended to support troops across the border.

Moskovitz, 60, was an avocado farmer and the spokesman for Kibbutz Misgav Am.

“This is a very severe incident,” Milo said. “Ofer (‘Poshko’) Moskovitz was killed by our own forces’ fire during an operation whose entire purpose was to protect him.”

According to the IDF, the artillery strike was conducted at an incorrect angle in violation of safety protocols, resulting in five shells striking the Misgav Am ridge instead of on the intended target in Lebanon.

The army identified “severe issues and operational errors” in both the planning and the execution of the firing and has launched a comprehensive review.

The IDF expressed regret for the incident and conveyed condolences to Moskovitz’s family and the Misgav Am community, pledging to share the investigation’s findings with the family and the public once the inquiry is complete.

Defense and Security
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