IDF chief approves expanded push against Hezbollah

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir on Saturday approved plans to advance targeted ground operations in Lebanon as Israel expands its campaign against Hezbollah, the military said on Sunday.

Zamir said during a meeting with IDF Northern Command officers that the operation against the Iran-backed terrorist group “has only begun” and would continue following recent strikes in Iran. He said Israel has hit more than 2,000 Hezbollah targets and eliminated hundreds of terrorists in recent weeks.

“At the conclusion of the operation in Iran, Hezbollah will remain alone and isolated. This is a prolonged operation, and we are prepared for it,” Zamir said, adding that Israeli forces will “not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border” and that the IDF is bolstering its “forward defense posture” to ensure the long-term security of residents in northern Israel.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

