IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat

Soldiers from the Givati Infantry Brigade killed armed Hezbollah terrorists in close-quarters combat in Southern Lebanon overnight Friday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

During the nighttime operation, fighters from the brigade’s combat team, under the command of the 91st “Galilee” Division, identified several armed Hezbollah terrorists, according to the army.

The troops killed one terrorist in a ground encounter. Later, they directed an Israeli Air Force craft that struck several additional terrorists who fired toward the forces. Subsequently, the troops eliminated three more terrorists with tank fire, the IDF relayed.

No injuries were reported to Israeli forces.

The incident came on the backdrop of the IDF’s deepening ground operations across the northern border.

Troops from the 36th “Rage” Division located numerous weapons stockpiles in the area and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah gunmen, the Israeli military said. At the same time, the forces destroyed observation posts from which the terrorist organization’s members posed a threat to the troops.

Additionally, the IAF completed two waves of airstrikes in Beirut and additional areas in Lebanon, targeting central Hezbollah headquarters, the IDF said.

These included headquarters used by Hezbollah’s Intelligence Directorate, from which the organization’s terrorists operated against IDF troops, and another headquarters used by its Air Defense Array, where efforts were underway to develop aerial-defense systems intended to strike Israeli aircraft, as well as another building used by the organization’s gunmen.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the IDF said that the 162nd “Steel” Armored Division has completed preparations for operations in the “northern sector” and is ready to receive orders in accordance with the current situational assessment.

The 162nd Division has fought in the Gaza Strip against Hamas and the other Palestinian terrorist groups over the past two years.

Israel launched military operations against Hezbollah after the latter joined Iran’s attacks on the Jewish state shortly after the commencement of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

