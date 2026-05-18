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News   Israel News

IDF strikes 30 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon

The targets included weapons storage facilities, observation posts and other infrastructure used to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians.

May 18, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers are seen near the Israeli border with Lebanon, northern Israel, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers near the border with Lebanon, May 17, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 18, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli forces attacked more than 30 Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites over the past 24 hours as operations against the Iranian proxy continue in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday morning.

The targets included weapons storage facilities, observation posts and other infrastructure used to plan attacks on Israeli troops and civilians, the IDF said.

The military added that several Hezbollah terrorists were killed in precise strikes.

An Israeli soldier was severely wounded overnight Saturday when an explosive device detonated in Southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

In the same incident, an IDF officer was moderately wounded, and an officer and an enlisted man were lightly wounded.

An IDF soldier was mortally wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Saturday night.

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, from the Samaria town of Itamar, was a platoon commander in the Golani Infantry Brigade’s 12th Battalion.

On Sunday afternoon, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” identified in an area where IDF soldiers are operating in Southern Lebanon, according to the army, which added that in accordance with protocol, no air-raid sirens sounded.

Another “suspicious aerial target” hit near Israeli troops operating in southeastern Lebanon after air-raid sirens sounded in the Kibbutz Misgav Am area in the nearby Galilee Panhandle, the IDF said.

No injuries were reported.

Separately, the IDF said on Sunday that Hezbollah launched rockets and explosive drones overnight at Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon.

The projectiles struck near the troops, with no injuries reported.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel on March 2, after the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Feb. 28.

In response to the Iranian-backed terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered the IDF to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Jerusalem and Beirut on April 16 agreed to a 10-day ceasefire following mediation by U.S. President Donald Trump. The two countries on April 23 agreed to extend the truce for three more weeks following historic direct talks in Washington, D.C. A third round of talks on Friday led to the truce being extended for another 45 days.

However, Netanyahu on April 26 accused Hezbollah of “essentially disintegrating” the ceasefire through its incessant terrorist attacks.

“Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities,” the premier said. “We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well.”

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