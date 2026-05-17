IDF: Suspected drone strikes near troops in Lebanon

A “suspicious aerial target” hit near Israeli troops operating in southeastern Lebanon after air-raid sirens sounded in the Kibbutz Misgav Am area in the Galilee Panhandle, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Separately, the IDF said Hezbollah launched rockets and explosive drones overnight toward Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon.

The projectiles struck near the troops, with no injuries reported.

An IDF soldier was mortally wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Saturday night.

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, from the Samaria town of Itamar, was a platoon commander in the Golani Infantry Brigade’s 12th Battalion.