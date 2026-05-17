More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF: Suspected drone strikes near troops in Lebanon

Hezbollah also fired rockets and drones overnight, with no injuries reported.

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, April 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

A “suspicious aerial target” hit near Israeli troops operating in southeastern Lebanon after air-raid sirens sounded in the Kibbutz Misgav Am area in the Galilee Panhandle, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Separately, the IDF said Hezbollah launched rockets and explosive drones overnight toward Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon.

The projectiles struck near the troops, with no injuries reported.

An IDF soldier was mortally wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in Southern Lebanon, the military confirmed on Saturday night.

Capt. Maoz Israel Recanati, 24, from the Samaria town of Itamar, was a platoon commander in the Golani Infantry Brigade’s 12th Battalion.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Somaliland Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Hagi, back when he was his country's representative in Taiwan, Oct. 11, 2020. Credit: Presidential Office of the Republic of China via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli president to receive credentials of first Somaliland ambassador
Herzog will also greet new envoys from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam and the Vatican.
May 17, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
World News
Israeli FM expresses solidarity with Italy after car ramming
A 31-year-old man of Moroccan descent ran over 7 people and stabbed another in a suspected terror attack near Milan.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Honduras President-elect Nasry Asfura meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Jan. 18, 2026. Photo by Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO.
World News
Honduras designates Hamas, IRGC as terror groups
The Central American nation is the 46th country to label Iran’s Revolutionary Guards a terrorist group in the past year.
May 17, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Illustrative: Old cracked wall with radiation warning sign and painted flag, flag of Iran. Credit: MyImages-Micha/Shutterstock.
World News
Drone strike hits UAE nuclear power plant
There were no reports of injuries or impact on radiological safety levels.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
UN Trucks in Gaza
Israel News
IAF slays terrorist gunman in southern Gaza
Another terrorist died in a second strike in the central Strip.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Former IDF Chief of Staff (res.) Dan Halutz speaks during a protest near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv of former and reserve air force pilots, along with other demonstrators, against the continuation of the war against Hamas and for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, Aug. 12, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Unfit': Israeli defense minister asks Air Force alumni group to reject leadership pick
“I call upon the Air Force Veterans Association to retract their intention to appoint Dan Halutz as the association’s president,” Israel Katz said.
May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Can Israel Beat the World’s Biggest Smear Campaign?
May. 14, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Abe Foxman and the luxury of pessimism
Ben Cohen
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Rapist dogs?’ Woke journalism’s antisemitic war on Israel crosses a line
Jonathan S. Tobin