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News   Israel News

IDF strikes northern Iran in first since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

Israeli Air Force jets hit over 200 regime targets in central and western Iran.

Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF strikes northern Iran in first since start of ‘Operation Roaring Lion’

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Smoke rises from the site of an airstrike in Tehran, March 17, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
Smoke rises from the site of an airstrike in Tehran, March 17, 2026. Photo by Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images.
ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday night struck regime sites in northern Iran for the first time since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28, according to the Israeli military.

Strikes were carried out by the Israeli Air Force, at the guidance of the Israeli Navy and IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, according to an initial statement, which did not include additional details.

The IDF also struck over 200 regime targets in central and western Iran on Wednesday, including missile and UAV sites, air defense systems and weapon production sites, the army said in a separate statement.

“The Israeli Air Force continues to strike in western and central Iran with the aim to reduce to the full extent possible the scope of fire toward the State of Israel and to expand its aerial superiority in Iran,” it added.

Among the targets hit on Wednesday was a position of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij armed volunteer paramilitary force in western Iran, according to a third IDF statement.

“The Israeli Air Force identified a Basij Force soldier guarding an entrance post to a Basij Force base in western Iran. After the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the soldier,” it stated.

“Earlier this week (Tuesday), Basij soldiers operating at over 10 posts across Tehran were targeted,” the military added. “The IDF will continue to monitor, locate, and strike Iranian regime operatives, including the Basij Forces, wherever they operate.”

Iran Defense and Security Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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