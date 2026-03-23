Iranian missile fragment hits Samaria schoolyard

A large fragment of an Iranian missile hit a schoolyard in the Samaria community of Peduel, according to local media reports on Sunday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Saturday night ordered the temporary cancellation of all efforts to reopen schools, after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two southern cities, wounding 115.

“Following the impacts in Dimona and Arad, and after consultation with the commander of the Home Front Command, I have decided that on Sunday and Monday, all exceptions will be canceled, and in-person learning will not be permitted,” said Kisch.

“Remote learning will take place nationwide and there will be no physical classes, even in ‘yellow’ areas,” he said, referring to regions that have been under lighter restrictions. “Ahead of Tuesday, a renewed situation assessment will be conducted, and further updates will be provided accordingly.”

The Passover vacation, which runs until April 8, starts on Tuesday. Passover camps, which are the responsibility of local authorities, are expected to be held subject to Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command guidelines.