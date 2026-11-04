Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk

The Israel Meteorological Service warned on Tuesday that heavy rains could cause widespread flooding across central Israel this weekend, with some areas expected to receive approximately 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rainfall on Friday and Saturday.

Rain is expected to begin on Thursday and intensify through Saturday, with flooding possible in urban areas from the Sharon region through greater Tel Aviv, the Shfela, Lachish and the southern coastal plain. The agency urged the public to monitor updated forecasts and flood warnings as the storm approaches.