More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

For first time in decades, Texas elects Dem to Senate, as GOP faces nationwide rout

“It’s going to be a very big night for Democrats, and a big night for Democrats in the House means that the half-a-dozen or so new DSA new members aren’t going to have much influence,” Brian Romick, of Democratic Majority for Israel, told JNS.

Andrew Bernard
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) celebrate during a press conference with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) celebrate during a press conference with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Texas turned blue on Tuesday with the election of a Democrat to represent the Lone Star State in the Senate for the first time since 1988 and Republicans facing a nationwide collapse in longtime GOP strongholds.

Texas state House member James Talarico defeated his Republican opponent Ken Paxton, the state attorney general, with nearly 60% of the vote and more than 70% of votes counted. The Associated Press called the race for Talarico about two hours after polls closed.

Democrats also won the Texas governor’s mansion for the first time in decades, with state representative Gina Hinojosa leading Gov. Greg Abbott by about 1 million votes at press time.

The race to replace Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who lost his primary to Paxton after falling out of favor with U.S. President Donald Trump, was the most expensive Senate race in American history with more than $500 million spent by the two campaigns.

With its 40 electoral votes in presidential elections, Texas will likely be the crowning achievement for Democrats in an election that is shaping up to be an historic disaster for Republicans.

In addition to Texas, Democrats successfully flipped Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio, Kansas, Iowa and South Carolina. Trump won all of those states in 2024 by double-digit margins. Kansas last sent a Democrat to Washington as senator in 1932.

Those victories guarantee that Democrats will control at least a 51 seat majority in the upper chamber. Some of the most closely-watched races heading into the elections, including the senate races in Michigan and Maine, remain too close to call.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) also declared victory late on Tuesday as he is poised to become the first black speaker of the House.

“We understand that this election, a dramatic change election, means that the American people are crying out for transformational change,” Jeffries told supporters. “We hear you, we see you, we feel you and House Democrats are committed to making life better for you.”

A larger House majority for Jeffries may have the unintuitive effect of moderating House Democrats on some issues.

Brian Romick, president of Democratic Majority for Israel, told JNS that Jeffries was likely to have a large enough caucus that he won’t be reliant on radical, anti-Israel figures associated with the Democratic Socialists of America.

“It’s going to be a very big night for Democrats, and a big night for Democrats in the House means that the half-a-dozen or so new DSA new members aren’t going to have much influence, because we’re going to blow it out,” Romick said. “They can’t derail anything Jeffries wants to do.”

While pro-Israel Democrats like Jeffries will dominate the Democratic caucus, the number of anti-Israel figures both with and without DSA ties will expand substantially in the new Congress.

Those include several new members of the New York delegation like Darializa Avila Chevalier, who was part of the “Gaza solidarity encampment” protest at Columbia University in 2024, and Pennsylvania representative-elect Chris Rabb, whom the Philadelphia chapter of the Anti-Defamation League said on Tuesday had a “history of invoking antisemitic tropes” and of “aligning with figures who promote antisemitism.”

Many of those candidates ran in deep blue House seats, whereas Republicans struggled with candidate quality in critical Senate races as Trump’s approval ratings hovered under 40%.

Trump blamed those candidates for the midterm defeat on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t on the ballot and if I was, we would have won in a landslide,” Trump stated. “I’m going to become a political pundit, both good and bad, on the reasons these candidates won and lost.”With Trump term limited and Republicans losing control of both Houses of Congress, he will be entering an extended lame duck period.Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) signalled Democratic intentions towards the Trump administration on Tuesday as the scale of the electoral landslide became clear.

“Lawyer up,” Garcia wrote.

Trump had a similarly terse response for Democrats, posting an image of his signature red baseball cap with the word “veto” in all-caps.

U.S. Midterm Elections U.S. Elections
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
EXPLORE JNS
Amy Acton
U.S. News
Jewish Dem elected Ohio governor
Dr. Amy Acton, who defeated former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, will become Ohio’s first Jewish governor.
November 4, 2026 12:35 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivers remarks at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, on Nov. 2, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Herzog to receive official results, start consultations with Knesset factions
Unlike in the past, the Israeli president decided to start the meetings with smaller parties.
November 3, 2026 07:28 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a photograph of a damaged pipe while delivering a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign, at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump touts reflecting pool, warns of ‘jihadists’ in Congress in closing speech before midterms
In response to a question shouted from the press pool, the president said he would not resume strikes on Iran after the election.
Nov. 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
Israel News
Oct. 7 was ‘preventable failure,’ but there was ‘absolutely no betrayal’ from within, former IDF chief says
“Aiding Hamas would require not just a single collaborator, but an extensive network,” Herzi Halevi said. “Yet, even after three years, not a single such person has been found.”
Nov. 2, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
23:22
Dem state representative unseats Texas governor Abbott
23:16
Talarico beats GOP attorney general Paxton in Texas Senate race
23:04
Results in NY race with ballot machine problems not expected until Wednesday at earliest
22:21
Lindsey Graham’s sister loses Senate race in South Carolina to Democrat
22:12
Chevalier, who helped organize anti-Israel Columbia encampment, wins House seat in NY
22:09
‘Concerns’ about Chris Rabb, elected to Congress in Pennsylvania, ADL says
21:57
In House races, 67% of Jews voted for Dems, 32% for GOP, per national ‘NBC News’ exit poll
21:13
Byron Donalds elected Florida governor
21:11
Brad Lander, who accuses Jewish state of ‘genocide,’ wins in NY
20:58
Tlaib, one of Israel’s biggest critics in Congress, wins reelection
20:56
Darline Graham losing big in South Carolina, ‘Times’ says 93% chance she loses
20:35
Donalds has slight lead in Florida governor race, with 95% of votes counted
17:45
Haley Stevens reportedly sought federal protection after death threats
16:46
Sharon, Mass., public school and district ‘strongly’ decry anti-Jewish graffiti, ‘profane language directed at Israel’
16:00
‘May Zionism be erased’ among signs at Turkish soccer game
15:30
Boy George declares himself a Zionist
15:15
Herzog launches forum on AI’s impact on Israeli society
14:45
Sa’ar speaks with Chadian counterpart
14:14
For first time, DOJ deploys election monitors in all 50 states
14:03
ZOA ‘concerned’ about Trump statement that US will end aid to Israel
14:00
Police in Israel recover IDF Humvee suspected stolen from southern base
13:56
Delaware Dem senator ‘encouraged’ by statements of Israeli leaders
13:48
‘Jewish children in Brooklyn are not making military decisions for Israel,’ Jewish congressman says
13:45
Brad Lander decries ‘blind hatred’ of those who target Jews who are ‘explicitly not Zionists’
13:30
Trump jokes he’ll move to Israel, become PM
13:15
Westchester county executive to convene bipartisan task force to investigate ballot machine malfunctions
13:00
IDF collects thousands of weapons, ammunition items in first three days of retrieval operation
12:59
Bomb threat delays Israel-bound cruise ship with over 1,500 aboard
12:15
Shas, Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit to back Netanyahu to form next government
11:53
‘Every eligible vote will be counted,’ Westchester elections board says after scanner malfunction
11:34
Iran would have had nuclear weapon ‘in two weeks,’ Trump says
10:58
IDF: 7th Brigade killed some 400 Hezbollah terrorists
10:03
UK Jewish groups join court fight to uphold Palestine Action ban
09:20
Trump confirms overnight strike on Iranian anti-aircraft facility
09:01
Trump says US, Israel agreed to end military aid by year-end
08:53
Reza Pahlavi arrives in Brussels, urges Europe to end Iran ‘appeasement’
08:33
Iran unveils new billboards vowing to kill Trump
08:13
Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital partners with Israeli AI company Wonderful
08:08
‘BBC': Flight from Israel among four targeted by bomb threats in Europe
07:52
Israeli Health Ministry: Two isolated over suspected Ebola
07:32
Israeli opposition backs Eisenkot, vows to act on ‘clear’ Knesset majority
07:12
Israeli Health Ministry director-general to step down
06:53
US high school student discovers 3,300-year-old amulet in Israel
06:33
Milei: Argentina backs Israel over shared values, not ‘personal whim’
06:13
Liberman: Stable government possible without Arab parties
05:52
Israeli embassy thanks Lisbon for removing antisemitic, anti-Israel graffiti
More Updates
JNS TV
Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
JNS TV / The Meira K Show
Did Qatar try to influence Israel’s elections?
November 3, 2026 05:25 AM
Meira K
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Europe’s youth burned by antisemitism
Fiamma Nirenstein