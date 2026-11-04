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El-Sayed, whom Jewish Republicans called ‘most antisemitic’ Senate candidate, wins Michigan race

With 85% of the expected vote counted, El-Sayed had received 2,206,235 votes, or 52%, compared with Republican Mike Rogers’s 1,952,991 votes, or 46%.

Rikki Zagelbaum
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed visits a polling station on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images.
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed visits a polling station on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 3, 2026. Photo by Salwan Georges/Getty Images.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan whom the Republican Jewish Coalition called “the most antisemitic U.S. Senate candidate in America,” defeated Republican Mike Rogers on Tuesday in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races.

The Associated Press called the race at 2:27 a.m. on Wednesday.

With 85% of the expected vote counted, El-Sayed had received 2,206,235 votes, or 52%, compared with Rogers’s 1,952,991 votes, or 46%.

El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director, will succeed retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.). He becomes the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

His victory follows a bitter campaign in which he called Israel’s government “bloodthirsty” and “as evil as Hamas,” suggested that a terrorist who attacked a Michigan synagogue had been driven by Israeli military actions in Lebanon, and campaigned with Hasan Piker, an anti-Israel influencer who defended Hamas and said that “America deserved 9/11.”

He has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal, accused Israel of buying American Jewish support and opposed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism.

On Oct. 26, Rebellion PAC released an advertisement supporting El-Sayed that blamed rising grocery costs on U.S. military aid to Israel.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, called the advertisement “a case study in antisemitism.” El-Sayed’s campaign said it had no affiliation with the advertisement but initially stopped short of condemning its content.

On Nov. 1, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), whom El-Sayed narrowly defeated in the Democratic primary in August, endorsed Rogers, citing El-Sayed’s rhetoric about Israel and his association with Piker.

Her endorsement drew criticism from Democratic leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), who called it “a despicable betrayal.”

Despite the controversies surrounding him, a survey commissioned by the Jewish Majority found that 57% of Jewish early voters in Michigan supported El-Sayed.

The survey of 482 Jewish voters, 75% of whom identified as Democrats or leaned Democratic, was conducted between Oct. 25 and 31, before Stevens endorsed Rogers.

El-Sayed substantially underperformed among those surveyed compared with other Democrats on the ballot. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson received 78% support.

Rogers received 36% of the Jewish early vote, according to the survey, while 4% supported other candidates.

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Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum Rikki Zagelbaum
Rikki Zagelbaum is reporter at JNS based in New York City and in Israel.
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