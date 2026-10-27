More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

How Israel is using technology to guard its election

The Shin Bet, social media platforms and independent researchers are working to expose influence operations and protect election systems.

James Spiro
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with Central Elections Committee officials and representatives of technology firms at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: President’s Residence.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets Central Elections Committee officials and representatives of technology firms at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem ahead of the Oct. 27 Knesset elections, Oct. 4, 2026. Credit: President’s Residence.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

A week before Israel’s Oct. 27 election, the Shin Bet (Israeli Security Agency) announced that accounts used in a “foreign influence campaign” had been removed from social media in a joint effort with the State Attorney’s Office Cyber Department and the Central Elections Committee (CEC).

The agency did not identify the foreign actors responsible, the platforms involved or the technologies used to detect the accounts. However, it was reported soon afterward that other suspected foreign-linked accounts remain active.

On Tuesday, Israelis will vote using paper ballots. But the electoral process relies on digital systems, and voters naturally absorb political information online.

As the country heads to the polls for the first time since the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, government cybersecurity teams, technology platforms and independent researchers are monitoring threats, investigating suspicious networks and responding to attempts to disrupt or manipulate the electoral process.

Election Shield: Protecting the infrastructure

In October, the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and the CEC announced “Election Shield.” According to the official announcement, the two bodies prepared for about three months and conducted an exercise simulating cyberattacks.

A dedicated Cyber Situation Center will operate on Election Day to consolidate threat information, identify suspicious activity and coordinate responses to incidents. The scenarios include intrusions, website disruptions, impersonation of public institutions, phishing, account takeovers and false claims that election systems were breached.

In addition, the CEC and Survey of Israel have developed a GovMap-based system to display aggregate election turnout rates geographically, including at individual polling stations, with interactive mapping of results expected after voting concludes.

New findings from Israeli cybersecurity company Check Point already illustrate the threat environment these preparations are designed to address.

According to Israeli media reports, in early October Israeli government organizations experienced an average of approximately 2,300 cyberattacks per organization each week, an 82% increase over the comparable period last year.

Check Point also identified 87 verified cyberattacks against Israeli targets since early October, primarily website disruptions and defacements.

These figures concern cyber activity against Israeli targets generally, not confirmed compromises of election systems.

“Voting in Israel is conducted using paper ballots, but behind the electoral process lies an extensive digital infrastructure that must be protected against cyber threats,” INCD Director General Yossi Karadi said in an official statement.

The Directorate declined, however, to identify specific defensive technologies.

“For security reasons, we do not disclose details about the specific technologies, tools, or methods used to protect election-related systems,” Libi Oz told JNS on behalf of the Directorate.

Following the digital footprints

Beyond official election infrastructure, Israeli researchers are using technology to identify attempts to manipulate political discourse online.

An Oct. 22 report published by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), in collaboration with Israeli watchdog FakeReporter, examined foreign influence operations ahead of the election. Using collection tools from Israeli company Xpoz, researchers tracked an Islamist influence network known as “Isnad” on X. Xpoz provides structured access to social media data across platforms including X, Instagram, Reddit and TikTok. Its documented contribution to the INSS investigation was data collection.

The report describes Isnad as a volunteer-based group identified with the Muslim Brotherhood and led by an Egyptian opposition activist operating from Turkey. While no state involvement is known, its messaging attempted to undermine trust in institutions and the credibility of the election.

INSS also cites research by the firm Golden Owl, which identified about 150 Hebrew-writing personas on X tied to Iran through location data or use of the Iranian version of the app.

Israeli cybersecurity company ClearSky also released an October report outlining a Russian influence campaign in Israel. The campaign, known as “The Double” or Doppelgänger, “spreads false and misleading messages built on parts of real publications, while impersonating well-known media outlets,” according to its executive summary.

Accounts checked by INSS had been suspended as of Oct. 19, but the think tank was blunt about the limitations. Most content reaches audiences only when real Israelis share it, usually unaware of its origin. The apparent aim is to erode trust rather than sway votes, and the immediate threat from Isnad appears limited, with no evidence that voters have changed their views as a result.

From detection to intervention

It is one thing to detect malicious activity, but without a way to act, meaningful intervention may be limited.

Earlier in October, the CEC announced enhanced cooperation with Meta, Google, TikTok and Microsoft following a meeting hosted by President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence. The agreement includes improved reporting channels and prioritized consideration of election-related requests. Since the CEC has no general authority to remove online content, it must refer relevant concerns to the platforms, which apply their own rules.

Their contributions vary. Google requires Israeli election advertisers to verify their identities and identify who pays for their advertisements, with spending information available through its political advertising transparency system. It will also help voters locate polling stations on Election Day.

Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, operates systems to detect coordinated inauthentic behavior and says dedicated security teams are prepared to respond to election-related threats.

Microsoft has confirmed its participation in the coordination effort through “a professional dialogue” with the CEC but has not publicly identified specific technologies deployed for Israel’s election.

TikTok has published more detailed figures about its election-related enforcement in Israel. Its transparency report shows that it removed more than 45,000 videos between June 7 and Sept. 5 under its election integrity, misinformation and misleading AI content rules, as well as 1,431 accounts impersonating candidates or officials.

It also introduced an in-app “Election Center,” providing authoritative voting information and tips for identifying misinformation.

The test ahead

Detection tools can show behavior. They do not necessarily show intent, however explicit it may appear, and certainly not persuasion.

Coordinated activity can be human, automated, domestic or foreign. Israel introduced a disclosure requirement for election campaigning featuring digitally created or altered people, events or documents.

But those seeking to cause disruption can exploit existing divisions or spread misleading narratives without creating deepfakes. Such labels would also do nothing about authentic content amplified by fake accounts, or satire that may look like manipulation to an algorithm. Authorities and private platforms must therefore strike a careful balance between protecting election integrity and preserving freedom of expression.

Israeli Elections
James Spiro
James Spiro James Spiro
James Spiro is a tech journalist and founder of The Spiro Circle, a publication and podcast that explores culture, identity and technology.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
U.S. News
Jewish Dems face dilemma, as anti-Israel candidates gain ground in party primaries
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.
October 26, 2026 07:53 PM
Izzy Salant, Jonathan D. Salant
Workers prepare ballot boxes for Israel’s upcoming general elections at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham, ahead of their distribution to polling stations across the country, Oct. 14, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Election Day: Polls open as Israelis cast ballots for 26th Knesset
More than 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote at 12,018 regular polling stations nationwide.
October 27, 2026 12:06 AM
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers guard a closed checkpoint south of the Palestinian city of Nablus in Samaria on Oct. 24, 2026, following the Israeli army’s decision to impose a widespread closure across Judea and Samaria after a deadly shooting attack near Hebron the previous day, in which two soldiers were killed. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli forces apprehend 40 Palestinian suspects after deadly Hebron attack
Counterterrorism raids launched in over 400 locations throughout Judea and Samaria.
Oct. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces troops from the 2nd Brigade operating along the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip, December 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas financiers in Gaza
The two were identified as Hamas cell commander Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan.
Oct. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
16:12
Board of Peace hires Biden admin Jewish liaison for congressional outreach role
13:57
‘BBC’ to pay Jewish producer more than $500,000 to settle Jew-hatred claims
13:28
Nevada company agrees to pay $400,000 to settle Jew-hatred case
12:57
St. Louis Blues decry anti-Israel protest at hockey game
12:32
Israel strikes three terrorists emerging from Gaza tunnel shaft
12:11
Israel will close Kerem Shalom crossing for elections
11:48
Israel to supply Cyprus with new naval patrol vessel
11:35
Prominent rabbi’s son charged with murder after fatal collision in California
09:53
Israeli forces uncover infiltration tunnel near Jerusalem, arrest 36
09:33
Israel, Cyprus sign defense deal for patrol vessel
09:13
Herzog criticizes Dutch attitudes toward Israel as ambassador presents credentials
08:52
IDF finds tunnel shaft near Hebron terrorist’s home
08:32
People of Israel candidate to JNS: After Oct. 7, Israel needs new leadership
08:12
Israel to deploy 20,000 police officers, volunteers for Knesset election
07:48
PA’s No. 2 congratulates ‘loyal friend’ Lula on re-election
07:28
Israel to close southern hiking sites as severe storms threaten flash floods
06:55
Reservists-New Economic Party leader Hendel to JNS: Both blocs leading Israel to another election
06:52
Tanker disabled, crew abandons ship after Strait of Hormuz attack
06:32
Haredi Public party to JNS: ‘What is at stake is the future of the country’
06:22
IDF slays Hamas intel, engineering commanders
06:12
New Jewish community of Shalem established in Samaria
05:51
Soldiers killed near Hebron likely saved dozens of lives, IDF official says
05:31
Netanyahu: Israel has completed 90% of mission against Iran
05:11
AIG Ireland executive exits firm amid antisemitic posts probe
04:50
Israeli FM welcomes Peru’s adoption of IHRA antisemitism definition
04:30
Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit to JNS: Israel needs a strong right-wing bloc
04:10
IDF arrests five Hamas, Islamic Jihad affiliates in Samaria raids
03:49
Italy arrests Hamas advocate over street riots
03:29
Israeli defense minister dismisses reports of government-IDF rift over Iran as ‘baseless and false’
03:20
IDF intercepts drone attempting to enter Gaza from Israel
03:09
Israel Police arrests armed Hamas sympathizer in Bethlehem
02:45
Eisenkot: Trump will work in ‘full cooperation’ with any Israeli leader
02:25
Trump urges Israelis: Vote for Netanyahu to ‘finish the job’
15:09
Samaria: Palestinian driver caught going 77 mph over speed limit
14:56
Six people remain hospitalized, one in critical condition, after Florida A&M shooting
14:47
Allegedly terror-supporting Muslim preacher reportedly teaching ‘Islamic spiritual psychology’ in Thailand
14:41
Israel identifies ‘suspicious aerial target’ where forces operating in southern Lebanon
14:35
Jewish co-founder of Comcast says he plans to give $20 million to Philadelphia Museum of Art
14:24
UK Green Party has become racist, Board of Deputies says
14:17
More than 100 Orthodox families reportedly plan to leave NY for Florida due to Jew-hatred
14:10
Trump says he’s campaigning in Michigan against ‘Jihadist member of Muslim Brotherhood”
14:08
British Airways and Iberia return to Tel Aviv
14:05
French Jewish Nobel laureate Claude Cohen-Tannoudji, 93
13:40
U.S. Central Command leader visited Hormuz last month, U.S. military says
13:36
No strike on Iran today, Trump says
13:07
More than 44,000 mark Rachel’s ‘yahrzeit’ at matriarch’s Judea tomb
12:06
Israeli, Greek navies hold joint drill in Mediterranean
11:53
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies during visit to Arrow battery
11:48
Eisenkot says Israel should phase out US military aid
11:17
Wilders endorses Netanyahu ahead of Israeli election
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli lawmakers attend a plenum session
JNS TV
MK Sharren Haskel calls for a unity government ahead of Israeli elections
October 26, 2026 06:37 AM
Steve Linde
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel’s election is a geopolitical vote
Fiamma Nirenstein