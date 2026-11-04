More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

‘Orthodox New Yorkers no longer asking for seat at the table,’ as 10 Jewish state legislators head to Albany

“At a time when some are trying to silence our community, we have a voice at the table,” New York state Assembly member Sam Berger told JNS. “Make no mistake. We intend to use it.”

Rebecca Szlechter
New York State Senate chamber
The New York State Senate chamber at the Capitol building in Albany, N.Y. Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikipedia.
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Most Orthodox Jews only count men for a minyan, a prayer quorum of 10, but if one sets that aside, there is about to be a metaphorical such continent of Orthodox Jews representing the state in Albany, according to David Greenfield, CEO and executive director of the Met Council.

“We may have a minyan of state legislators who are Orthodox in New York,” he wrote at 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, as election results continued to arrive.

“Assembly: Simcha Eichenstein (Brooklyn), Kalman Yeger (Brooklyn), Joey Cohen Saban (Brooklyn), Sam Berger (Queens), David Weprin (Queens), Pesach Osina (Queens), Aron Wieder (Rockland), Ari Brown (Nassau),” he wrote. “Senate: Sam Sutton (Brooklyn) and Lisa Vider (Nassau).”

Berger, a state Assembly member who represents Queens, told JNS that “I know many Jews are feeling scared right now amid the increasingly hostile political rhetoric.”

“But against that backdrop, seeing so many Orthodox Jews represented in Albany is a source of real strength and encouragement,” he said. “At a time when some are trying to silence our community, we have a voice at the table.”

“Make no mistake,” he told JNS. “We intend to use it.”

Brown, a state Assembly member who represents parts of Nassau County, told JNS that “as the first yarmulke-wearing Republican ever elected to the New York state legislature, I respect all my colleagues.”

“Being Orthodox alone doesn’t define effective representation,” he said. “Securing funding for an institution or an ambulance is a short-term victory, but the bigger picture matters.”

“When your party aligns with Mamdani, Ocasio-Cortez, Chevalier, El-Sayed and Omar, you must ask whether party loyalty is coming before protecting the Jewish community and all Americans,” he told JNS.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), N.Y. congresswoman-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Michigan senator-elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) are all frequent and harsh critics of the Jewish state.

“We need to look beyond short-term political victories and consider the long-term consequences,” Brown told JNS.

Greenfield told JNS that “for decades, the Orthodox community was treated as a voting bloc to be courted every few years.”

“Today it is a community that governs,” he said.

Vider’s election marks the first time that an Orthodox woman will serve in the New York state Senate, according to Greenfield, who served on the New York City Council for nearly eight years.

“This is a historic day for New York,” the executive of the nation’s largest Jewish organization that fights poverty, told JNS.

The group of 10 that Greenfield described spans multiple Orthodox communities and political affiliations.

“They are Chassidic, Sephardic and Modern Orthodox. They are Democrats and Republicans,” he told JNS. “They come from Borough Park and Midwood, from Far Rockaway and Kew Gardens Hills, from Monsey and the Five Towns.”

“For the first time, they include an Orthodox woman in the state Senate,” he said. “That diversity is the real story.”

Lisa “Malkie” Vider told JNS that “as the first Orthodox Jewish woman to serve in state Senate, it is deeply meaningful to be part of a growing Orthodox presence in Albany.”

“Serving in the Senate majority gives me an opportunity to help shape decisions that affect our community and turn our priorities into meaningful results,” she said. “From combating antisemitism, ensuring our security and protecting religious freedom to supporting our schools and making life more affordable, it all begins with us having a seat at the table.”

“This special opportunity also gives us a responsibility to build relationships beyond our own community, understand our neighbors’ needs and find common ground,” she told JNS. “I want to be both a strong voice for our community and a necessary bridge to others, because those relationships make us all more effective advocates for everyone we represent.”

Greenfield told JNS that “the Orthodox community is among the fastest-growing parts of New York Jewry.”

“It votes, it organizes and it shows up for its neighbors of every background,” he said. The 10 Orthodox legislators bound for Albany “were elected by Orthodox voters but also by the neighbors, who share their districts and trust them to deliver,” he added.

The election results reflect a changing relationship between the Orthodox community and political representation in New York, he thinks.

“Orthodox New Yorkers are no longer asking for a seat at the table,” he told JNS. “They are helping set it, and every New Yorker will be better for it.”

U.S. Midterm Elections U.S. Politics
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Gas pump
Feature
Israeli experts predict Trump likely to attack Iran before Dems take control of Congress in January
“His heritage will be defined by whether he wins decisively against Iran or not,” Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told JNS.
November 4, 2026 12:01 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara speaks at the Israel Bar Association annual conference in Eilat, May 27, 2024. Credit: Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu, Likud erupt as Israel certifies results despite accusations of Arab-sector voter fraud
“The reports tonight are an earthquake for Israeli democracy,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted to X on Tuesday night.
November 4, 2026 05:48 AM
David Isaac
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a photograph of a damaged pipe while delivering a speech marking the end of the midterm election campaign, at the Lincoln Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., on November 2, 2026. Photo by Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump touts reflecting pool, warns of ‘jihadists’ in Congress in closing speech before midterms
In response to a question shouted from the press pool, the president said he would not resume strikes on Iran after the election.
Nov. 2, 2026
Andrew Bernard
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi
Israel News
Oct. 7 was ‘preventable failure,’ but there was ‘absolutely no betrayal’ from within, former IDF chief says
“Aiding Hamas would require not just a single collaborator, but an extensive network,” Herzi Halevi said. “Yet, even after three years, not a single such person has been found.”
Nov. 2, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
12:49
Dutch museum cancels synagogue exhibit over Oct. 7 ‘tensions’
12:29
Israeli envoy to JNS: Anti-Israel protesters in Japan ‘vocal but marginal’
12:09
Jewish families move into eight homes near Jericho
11:51
IDF chief Zamir warns Hezbollah on visit to northern front
11:35
Israel Police rules out bomb threat at President’s Residence
11:11
Vance blames election loss on Iran war, relationship with Israel
11:06
IDF strikes suspects observing troops in Southern Lebanon
10:52
Israeli airstrike eliminates Hamas terrorist who held Omer Shem Tov captive
10:25
Israel Police: Sappers called to Herzog’s residence over suspicious substance
10:05
Bomb squad called to Israeli President’s Residence
09:44
Visitor arrivals to Israel rise 16% in October
09:24
Danon questions ICJ impartiality after election of judges with anti-Israel records
09:04
Two suspected Ebola patients in Israel test negative
08:43
Police partially demolish Jerusalem compound used to house illegal residents
08:23
IDF, Shin Bet kill six terrorist operatives in southern Gaza strikes
08:03
Khamenei warns of ‘far wider’ response if US attacks again
07:42
Israeli killed in Australia road accident
07:22
‘Enter the military as Haredi Jews and leave as Haredi Jews,’ IDF chief pledges
07:11
Elections chief presents official results to Herzog amid foreign interference probe
07:02
Study faults German textbooks’ coverage of Israel’s security concerns
06:49
Herzog begins government-formation process after receiving official election results
06:35
Israel braces for heavy weekend rains, widespread flooding risk
06:11
Israeli envoy slams Spanish TV over train crash conspiracy claims
05:50
Israeli tech firms announce $872 million in October funding: CTech
05:33
31 years since assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin
05:12
AIPAC backs new US-Israel agreement talks, reaffirms support for current aid deal
04:45
CEC approves results of 26th Knesset election
04:31
Herzog’s Jewish leadership initiative draws 2,500 applicants
04:11
47 years since Iranian militants seized US Embassy in Tehran
03:31
Boy George visits Nova massacre site, pledges solidarity with Jewish community
03:16
El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race
03:10
Israel’s 26th Knesset set to be inaugurated Nov. 10
02:41
Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
02:20
Trump says no immediate US strike on Iran planned, but military option remains open
02:04
Trump acknowledges Iran war hurt Republicans in midterms, defends decision
01:58
Israel’s election committee concludes no election fraud found
01:53
Trump threatens ‘something large’ if Iran ‘doesn’t behave’
01:24
Herzog receives EJC’s top honor, urges parties to seek stable government in coalition talks
01:20
Poll: 74% oppose Eisenkot-Ra’am minority government backed by Joint List
01:14
‘AP’ calls race for anti-Israel Troy Jackson over Maine Senator Susan Collins
00:46
Lawler concedes NY race
00:40
‘NY Times’ says 95% chance that anti-Israel Senate candidates El-Sayed and Jackson will win Michigan, Maine Senate races respectively
23:29
El-Sayed leading Rogers by about 2.5 points, with about a third of votes counted
23:25
Collins has slight lead in Maine Senate race
23:22
Dem state representative unseats Texas governor Abbott
23:16
Talarico beats GOP attorney general Paxton in Texas Senate race
23:04
Results in NY race with ballot machine problems not expected until Wednesday at earliest
22:21
Lindsey Graham’s sister loses Senate race in South Carolina to Democrat
22:12
Chevalier, who helped organize anti-Israel Columbia encampment, wins House seat in NY
22:09
‘Concerns’ about Chris Rabb, elected to Congress in Pennsylvania, ADL says
More Updates
JNS TV
J. D. Vance
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Trump weighs Iran strikes as Vance offers Tehran a lifeline
November 4, 2026 03:50 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Europe’s youth burned by antisemitism
Fiamma Nirenstein