Israel drills health system for major quake scenario
The Health Ministry exercise tested nationwide readiness, simulating mass casualties, infrastructure damage and power outages.
Israel’s Health Ministry on Monday conducted a nationwide headquarters drill simulating a major earthquake, testing emergency preparedness across the national health system.
The exercise, held in coordination with the National Emergency Authority, evaluated the ministry’s operational readiness and coordination with rescue and emergency agencies. Officials simulated an extreme scenario involving mass casualties, widespread infrastructure damage, power outages and disruptions to transportation.
The drill activated the National Health Emergency Response Team and followed months of internal planning and lessons from recent emergencies. The exercise is set to continue Tuesday, including additional simulations such as a Supreme Hospitalization Authority hearing.
Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said earthquake preparedness remains “one of the most complex challenges” facing the system, emphasizing the need to maintain continuous medical care under crisis conditions.
Deputy Director General Dr. Sefi Mendelovich described the drill as the first in a series aimed at strengthening nationwide readiness.
Israel is also assisting Venezuela following deadly earthquakes that recently struck the South American nation. Jerusalem was scheduled to send a joint Foreign Ministry–Israel Defense Forces delegation on Tuesday to assist recovery efforts, despite having no formal diplomatic ties with Caracas since 2009.