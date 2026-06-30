Israel sends quake-relief team to Venezuela

Israel was scheduled to send a joint Foreign Ministry-Israel Defense Forces delegation to Venezuela on Tuesday to assist recovery efforts after powerful earthquakes there killed more than 1,700 people and left thousands homeless.

The mission, ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, was approved following a National Security Council review to coordinate the Israeli agencies involved and address the diplomatic and logistical challenges of operating in a country that has had no formal relations with Israel for 17 years.

Ambassador Yoed Magen, who grew up in Venezuela, will lead the Foreign Ministry component, while Brig. Gen. Elad Edri, chief of staff of the IDF Home Front Command, will head the military delegation.

The team includes engineering experts from the Home Front Command and Foreign Ministry representatives. Additional specialists from the Home Front Command and the National Emergency Management Authority are expected to join later.

“This delegation expresses the moral commitment of the State of Israel to humanitarian assistance for peoples who have suffered natural disasters,” Sa’ar wrote on X. “Our heart is with the families who lost their loved ones and with the numerous injured.”

Israel and Venezuela have not had formal diplomatic relations since 2009, when Caracas severed ties with Jerusalem during “Operation Cast Lead” in Gaza. Despite the diplomatic freeze, the Israeli experts are expected to work directly with Venezuelan counterparts according to needs on the ground.

Following the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24, killing thousands and overwhelming local emergency systems, Israeli organizations, including NATAN Worldwide Disaster Relief and several other groups, dispatched an emergency medical team to the Caracas region as part of a wider Israeli humanitarian response already taking shape through non-governmental networks.

The quakes have also affected Venezuela’s Jewish community of about 5,000 people. Three community members have been confirmed dead, four remain missing and at least 15 Jewish families have lost their homes, while another 30-35 families have been displaced after their apartments were rendered uninhabitable, according to Roberto Mishkin, president of the Union Israelita de Caracas, the country’s largest Ashkenazi congregation.