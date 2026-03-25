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News   Israel News

Israel expands target bank after crossing 15,000 munitions dropped on Iran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir authorized new “quality strategic targets” in Iran and Lebanon.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel expands target bank after crossing 15,000 munitions dropped on Iran

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Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attend a situation assessment at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, March 25, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.
Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir attend a situation assessment at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, March 25, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Israel Ministry of Defense.

Israel has approved new waves of strikes on Iran and Lebanon after the air force crossed 15,000 munitions dropped on Iranian targets in its current campaign, more than four times the figure for the 12-day “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir authorized new “quality strategic targets” during a situation assessment on Wednesday morning, with the aim of crippling Iran’s and Hezbollah’s strategic capabilities.

“Operation Roaring Lion” was launched jointly with the U.S. military’s “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, with multiple war goals, including to severely degrade the Iranian regime’s nuclear and ballistic programs.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and suicide drones at Israel on March 2, in retaliation for the Jewish state’s targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” against the regime on Feb. 28.

In response to the terrorist organization’s violation of the U.S.-brokered Nov. 27, 2024, truce agreement, Jerusalem launched an aerial campaign against Hezbollah and ordered IDF troops to advance and take control of additional areas in Southern Lebanon to halt cross-border attacks.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
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