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News   Israel News

Israel extends reserve call-up authority

The maximum number of reservists who may be called up will be reduced from 280,000 to 240,000.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, June 30, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, June 30, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
(July 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s government on Sunday voted to extend an order allowing the call-up of military reservists, according to Hebrew media reports.

The decision extends Israel Defense Forces reserve mobilization under Section 8 of the Reserve Service Law, 2008, through Sept. 30, replacing a previous order issued in May.

Under the new order, the maximum number of reservists who may be called up will be reduced from 280,000 to 240,000, reflecting what the government described as the IDF’s updated operational needs, Channel 14 News reported.

According to the order’s explanatory notes, the reserve call-up remains necessary to carry out defensive operations, routine security missions and cross-border operations against the Jewish state’s enemies.

The ongoing War of Redemption began when some 6,000 terrorists from Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Fatah, as well as unaffiliated Gazan civilians, infiltrated Israel’s southern border on Oct. 7, 2023, murdering some 1,200 people, wounding thousands and kidnapping 251.

The war quickly expanded beyond Gaza, with the IDF also fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, battling terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria, conducting military operations in Syria, confronting Houthi attacks from Yemen, carrying out strikes inside Iranian territory and responding to attacks from Iraq.

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