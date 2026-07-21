More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

South African immigrant killed in Jerusalem balcony collapse

Barry Levitt, 80, died when a residential balcony collapsed onto an Angel Bakery store in the city’s Rehavia neighborhood.

JNS Staff
Barry Levitt, an 80-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was killed when a balcony collapsed on the bakery below in Jerusalem on July 20, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Barry Levitt, an 80-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was killed when a balcony collapsed on the bakery below in Jerusalem on July 20, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

Barry Levitt, an 80-year-old immigrant from South Africa, was killed on Monday evening when a residential balcony collapsed onto an Angel Bakery cafe in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Levitt was sitting with his wife and grandchildren outside the Angel Bakery branch on Keren Kayemet LeIsrael Street when a second-floor balcony of the three-story building above collapsed onto the cafe at about 5:30 p.m. Rescue crews extricated him from the rubble, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, Janet, sustained light injuries, while two teenagers suffered minor cuts and abrasions, according to Magen David Adom.

Levitt and his wife made aliyah from Johannesburg six years ago and lived nearby in the Wolfson apartment complex. In South Africa, Levitt and his son Neil owned the Chilla beverage company, a producer of drinks across Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

A preliminary Jerusalem Municipality investigation found that a private engineer hired by residents had inspected the balcony only hours before the collapse, after signs of structural sagging and even some fallen stones were reported. The engineer ordered that scaffolding be erected immediately and stabilization work begin, though the balcony collapsed before repairs could be carried out.

Jerusalem police launched an investigation into the tragedy. Levitt’s funeral was scheduled to take place in Jerusalem on Tuesday evening.

Obituaries
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
U.S. News
Puerto Rico man indicted for allegedly threatening to kill Jews, burn synagogues
Prosecutors allege that Humberty Jesus Carillo Garcia used social media to call for attacks on Jews, U.S. soldiers, law enforcement officers and government buildings in a series of violent posts.
July 21, 2026
Anthony Albanese
World News
Israel criticizes one-sided draft of Australian Labor Party platform
The Israeli embassy, in an unusual move, issued a lengthy takedown of the platform.
July 21, 2026
David Isaac
A general view of the Psagot Winery, located in the Sha'ar Binyamin industrial park near the Israeli community of Psagot in Judea and Samaria, north of Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Belgium advances boycott of Judea and Samaria goods
A Belgian official told JNS the ban “takes nothing away from Belgium’s relationship with Israel or from our attachment to Israel’s security.”
July 21, 2026
Joshua Marks
Nazareth
Israel News
Nazareth man arrested over plot to attack Israeli minister
Israeli authorities arrested 29-year-old Muhammad Awad after he allegedly contacted Hamas to enlist and carry out an attack on a government minister.
July 21, 2026
TPS-IL Staff, JNS Staff
Mamdani waving
Israel News
Former Israeli deputy FM: Declare Mamdani persona non grata
Sharren Haskel is also calling for the New York City mayor to be permanently banned from entering Israel.
July 21, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Vibrant night scene of a city street lit by angel-wing Christmas lights, tram cars gliding on wet tracks, and vivid reflections creating a festive urban mood on Nov. 30, 2025 in Augsburg, Germany. Photo by Peter Schatz/Getty Images.
World News
15-year-old charged in German terror plot against synagogue
The suspect is said to have sympathized with the terrorist organization Islamic State.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein