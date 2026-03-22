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News   Israel News

Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah

The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.

Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac

Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah

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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
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Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, after an assessment of the situation in Lebanon with top-ranking Israel Defense Forces staff on Sunday, said he and the prime minister have ordered the IDF to “immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani river” to prevent the movement of Hezbollah terrorists and weapons to the south.

On March 18, the IDF destroyed two bridges over the Litani after destroying one on March 13, reportedly the first targeting of Lebanese state-owned infrastructure since the start of hostilities.

Katz also ordered the IDF to speed up the destruction of homes in southern Lebanese villages to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, following a similar model used by the Israeli army in Rafah and Beit Hanoun in the Gaza Strip.

“The IDF continues its ground maneuver in Lebanon to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and reach the anti-tank [firing line] ... in order to protect the settlements,” he added.

On Sunday, Hezbollah hit a car in Misgav Am, a kibbutz in the Upper Galilee, with an anti-tank missile, killing one Israeli. Misgav Am is located directly on the border with southern Lebanon. Anti-tank guided missiles have an effective range of 2.5 to 5.5 kilometers (1.5 to 3.1 miles).

“We are determined not to allow the pre-Oct. 7 reality to return,” said Katz. “We promised to protect the residents of the north, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

“The IDF will continue to allow the evacuation of residents of southern Lebanon north to the Litani River from the war zone for their protection,” he added. The IDF ordered all Lebanese residents south of the Litani to move north on March 4. An estimated 1 million Lebanese have been displaced to date due to the fighting.

Defense and Security Middle East
David Isaac
Explore Senior Israel Correspondent David Isaac’s expert analysis on Jewish history, politics, and current events at JNS.
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