Israel warns its citizens of Iranian-linked terror threats abroad

Israel’s National Security Council warned on Tuesday that the Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies are intensifying efforts to attack Israeli and Jewish targets abroad ahead of the spring holiday season.

The NSC urged Israelis traveling overseas for Passover and other holidays to avoid unsecured or outdoor events and exercise increased caution, especially in countries bordering Iran and across Asia. The bulletin mentioned Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf States bordering Iran, as well as Thailand and the Philippines in Asia.

The advisory highlighted recent attempted attacks on synagogues and Jewish sites in Europe and North America, citing as examples explosives in synagogues in Belgium and the Netherlands and an attempted attack on a synagogue in the United States.

The NSC advised Israelis to travel only through Ben-Gurion Airport when possible.

“If you choose to depart or return via Egypt or Jordan, the NSC recommends doing so only via Taba Airport in Egypt or Aqaba Airport in Jordan, and avoid staying in these countries longer than your flight requires,” the alert said, adding that “it is recommended to avoid, as much as possible, any flights with connections in countries with a Level 4 (High Threat) travel warning.”

The public was reminded to avoid posting real-time location details on social media, stay alert in areas linked to Israel or Judaism, and check updated travel warnings on the NSC website.

