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Dutch authorities probing possible Iranian links to synagogue attack

Iranian involvement is under serious review after Rotterdam blast tied to broader wave of antisemitic attacks.

Mar. 18, 2026
Canaan Lidor

Dutch authorities probing possible Iranian links to synagogue attack

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David van Weel, Nir Oz
David van Weel during a visit to Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, Nov. 6, 2025. Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

Four teenagers arrested by Dutch police in connection with a suspected terrorist attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam last week were likely “recruited,” Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel told lawmakers on Tuesday, adding that ties to Iran were being investigated.

He made the remarks at the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, during a Q&A about the arrests.

“Everything indicates the suspects were recruited,” the ANP news agency quoted van Weel as saying. Asked by lawmaker Ulysse Ellian whether Iran was behind the act, van Weel said: “The possibility that Iran is involved in this attack is being seriously considered,” ANP reported.

According to a report published Monday by Israel’s Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Ministry, the March 12 Rotterdam attack was one of three attacks in the Netherlands and in Belgium since March 9, all attributed to a hitherto unknown jihadist group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya.

The Israeli ministry’s report did not tie that group to Iran, but did note that videos of the attacks “spread quickly on Telegram channels affiliated with Shi’ite militant networks and pro-Iranian circles, including channels linked to Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).”

Iran has long been suspected of orchestrating antisemitic attacks, including major terrorist conspiracies, worldwide.

Earlier this month, British counter-terrorism police arrested four Iranians, three of whom are also U.K. citizens, on suspicion that they carried out surveillance linked to Jewish communities in London, according to Metropolitan Police .

Iran is widely believed to have helped plan the AMIA Jewish center bombing in Argentina in 1994, where 85 people died and more than 300 others were wounded.

Last year, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador, leading to a
reciprocal move, over accusations that the Islamic Republic was behind two antisemitic arson attacks in the cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Iran
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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