More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli charged on suspicion of aiming to assist Hamas in Gaza

Another Israeli citizen was arrested for allegedly contacting a foreign agent in Lebanon.

JNS Staff
Israel Prison Service
Israel Prison Service guards operate in a special wing for Israelis accused of spying for Iran, at Damon Prison on Mount Carmel, July 1, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Sept. 19, 2026 / JNS)

An indictment was filed on Friday with the Haifa District Court against an Israeli citizen from Tamra in the Lower Galilee, for allegedly contacting Hamas’s “military” wing in the Gaza Strip, among other security-related offenses, police said.

Sultan Abu al-Hija, 31, was apprehended on Aug. 28 in a joint operation carried out by the Israel Police Northern District Central Unit, Border Police officers and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Investigators found that the suspect had contacted Hamas’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades on several occasions with the aim of covertly assisting them, according to police.

It further emerged that he had made contact with Iranian intelligence elements but was arrested before he could carry out missions for them.

In a separate statement on Friday, police said that an Israeli citizen named Hamdan Hamdan, 32, a resident of Majd al-Krum in the Upper Galilee, was recently arrested on suspicion of committing security offenses involving contact and the carrying out of missions on behalf of a foreign agent from Lebanon.

The investigation found that Hamdan was aware that he was communicating with a foreign agent, and that attempts were made to provide him with payment by having the foreign party purchase goods in Israel and transfer them to the citizen, the statement read. An indictment against the suspect is expected to be filed on Sunday.

Mob attack suspects arrested

Meanwhile, two Palestinian suspects involved in an attempted mob assault of a mother and her son after they accidentally drove into Jenin in northern Samaria in August have been arrested, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

Their arrest was carried out by the Israel Police Judea and Samaria District Central Investigations Unit and the Shin Bet, and indictments against the pair are expected shortly, police said.

Defense and Security Hamas Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios
U.S. News
Ventura mayor says southern California city exploring adopting IHRA definition after anti-Jewish vandalism
“We already have demonstrated that hate and hateful acts are not going to be tolerated, and so if we could even take it a step further to define antisemitism and what that is like, then I want to be able to take that,” Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios told JNS.
September 18, 2026 05:42 PM
Aaron Bandler
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Two Israeli troops hurt by IED amid effort to destroy Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon
The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.
September 19, 2026 09:06 AM
JNS Staff
Mamdani black and white silhouette
U.S. News
Manhattan Institute sues to force Mamdani admin to release documents
City Hall is making “a mockery of open government, at least when it comes to the administration’s relationship with the Jewish community,” attorney Jack Lester told JNS.
Sept. 17, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
United Nations Headquarters Building
U.S. News
Washington tells UN to pick chief to return to its ‘primary purpose,’ not more ‘absurd, politicized, woke ideology’
The State Department weighed in, as the United Nations Security Council readies for its third straw poll to pick the new secretary-general.
Sept. 18, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The malignancy of the left
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Saudi Arabia discovers the value of a strong Israel
Fiamma Nirenstein