More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Two Israeli troops hurt by IED amid effort to destroy Hezbollah terror assets in Lebanon

The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with Beirut.

JNS Staff
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli paratroopers operate in Southern Lebanon in an undated handout image released by the Israel Defense Forces. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
(Sept. 19, 2026 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces soldiers were lightly wounded Saturday when their engineering vehicle drove over an explosive device belonging to Hezbollah in the security zone in Southern Lebanon, the military said.

The soldiers were evacuated for medical treatment, and their families were notified.

In response, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure in several areas of Southern Lebanon, including observation posts and other sites used by the Iranian-backed terror group to plan and carry out attacks against Israeli soldiers.

The IDF said it would continue to operate in the security zone in accordance with the ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese government, and would take action to remove threats to Israeli civilians.

“The IDF is currently operating and will continue to operate with determination against Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to harm IDF soldiers,” the military added.

Jerusalem and Beirut signed a U.S.-brokered framework agreement on June 26, aimed at disarming nongovernmental armed forces across Lebanon, as a path toward lasting peace between the two nations. Ongoing talks have focused on the technical steps to achieve this purpose, with pilot zones designated for deployment of the Lebanese army, to test its capacity to battle Hezbollah and dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told AFP on Tuesday that his government remains interested in a security agreement with Jerusalem and determined to disarm Hezbollah.

“This could be a prelude to a later peace agreement, but we cannot jump directly to a peace agreement,” he said. “We have no choice but negotiations, because the alternative is war, which would be very costly for us.”

Aoun called his government’s decision to disarm Hezbollah “neither negotiable nor open to discussion.”

Last week, the IDF destroyed a sprawling Hezbollah underground network under the Ali al-Taher Ridge in southeastern Lebanon, completing the consolidation of the security zone along Israel’s northern border.

The strategic terrorist infrastructure, built over two decades with Iranian funding and planning, was intended to serve as a staging base for Hezbollah’s planned conquest of the Galilee.

The operation followed the destruction of Hezbollah’s main underground routes in the Beaufort Ridge (about 2.8 miles southeast of the Ali al-Taher Ridge) and the surrounding villages of Arnoun, Yohmor and Kfar Tebnit.

On Tuesday, the IDF said troops operating in Southern Lebanon found and destroyed Hezbollah launchers containing 32 rockets that were ready for use and aimed at the Jewish state.

The military said the rockets had been left in the area before the ceasefire agreement. Troops also destroyed a Hezbollah position containing a tunnel shaft, according to the IDF.

Hezbollah Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios
U.S. News
BREAKING: Ventura mayor says southern California city exploring adopting IHRA definition after anti-Jewish vandalism
“We already have demonstrated that hate and hateful acts are not going to be tolerated, and so if we could even take it a step further to define antisemitism and what that is like, then I want to be able to take that,” Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios told JNS.
September 18, 2026 05:42 PM
Aaron Bandler
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Mamdani black and white silhouette
U.S. News
Manhattan Institute sues to force Mamdani admin to release documents
City Hall is making “a mockery of open government, at least when it comes to the administration’s relationship with the Jewish community,” attorney Jack Lester told JNS.
Sept. 17, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Gracie Mansion students
U.S. News
‘Can’t shut kids out,’ students tell Mamdani at prayer vigil outside Gracie Mansion
‘I’m never going to forget this davening, two days or three days before Yom Kippur, where we’re again saying, ‘We’re here,’” Rabbi Haskel Lookstein told JNS.
Sept. 18, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
08:50
Trump: Tehran wants a deal but is ‘not ready’
08:18
Huckabee: International media may be Israel’s ‘toughest enemy’
07:51
Arsonist targets German synagogue ahead of Yom Kippur
07:20
UN Watch chief accuses Francesca Albanese of ‘messiah-like’ rhetoric
06:49
French TV channel apologizes for simulated attack on Tel Aviv
06:20
Iran rebuilding site linked to past nuclear weapons research
05:49
Nahal troops arrest 230 wanted Palestinians in Judea and Samaria
05:22
Israeli FM discusses ties with Hungarian counterpart
04:50
Unseasonable September rain falls across Israel
04:18
Likud slams High Court ruling banning real-time voter reporting
03:50
100,000 attend Selichot prayers at Western Wall
03:19
Rabbinical group: Tel Aviv ban on segregated prayer violates religious freedom
02:51
Ireland to boycott Eurovision again in 2027 over Gaza
02:34
Abbas to address UN by video after US denies visa
02:21
Israel to offer free public transport on Election Day
01:37
Israel arrests Palestinian ‘Press TV’ journalist on suspicion of ties to Iran
01:05
IDF kills Oct. 7 Nukhba commander, Hamas naval commander
18:19
Texas Air National Guard F-16 plane crashes in Michigan, pilot ejects safely
17:31
Muslim student group decries screening of ‘Run Hide Fight: Infidels’ at Vanderbilt
16:19
US approves potential $24.3 billion F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia
15:18
‘Detroit News’ endorses Mike Rogers in Michigan Senate race
14:36
North Carolina man arrested for threatening AJC, AIPAC leaders
14:20
IDF says it killed two Hamas terrorists
14:13
Dem Michigan Senate nominee’s imam scrubs sermons from Youtube, including one praising Hamas leader
13:35
Jon Kyl, pro-Israel former Senate majority whip, dies at 84
13:00
Ireland says it plans to boycott Eurovision next year due to Israel’s involvement
12:42
At least two Jews among those named to U.S. agency health panel
12:07
US officials say they’re probing if Iran to blame for cyberattacks on Texas-bound tankers
10:47
Manhattan Institute sues Mamdani admin for release of documents on Jewish issues
10:01
‘Much appreciation’ to Israel for killing Hamas terrorist who abducted Omer Neutra, GOP NY gubernatorial candidate says
09:58
NY state rep calls on police to protect Netanyahu during his UN visit
08:59
Netanyahu tells Modi Israel-India ties have ‘never been stronger’
08:41
Israeli undercover forces shoot, arrest Tanzim terrorist in Samaria
08:38
Aoun, Abdullah, Macron meet in Paris to mobilize support for Lebanese army
08:35
IDF: Drone alert in northern Israel likely false identification
08:18
Netanyahu vows to defeat Iranian regime, terror proxies
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
Jews must stop cowering and start fighting back
September 17, 2026 04:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The AI apocalypse and the ‘NAZA’ blood libels against Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The malignancy of the left
Melanie Phillips