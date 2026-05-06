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News   Israel News

Israeli FM touts Israel’s strength, calls for deeper partnership at German economic meeting

“Israel can contribute to Germany to deal with the challenges of the present and future. Just as I believe that Germany can contribute to Israel in such a way,” said Gideon Sa’ar.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Tuesday at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin pitched Israel as a valuable partner to Germany. The even is an annual meeting of the Economic Council, a German business and lobbying group with close ties to Germany’s ruling Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU).

Noting that Europe, the global order and the free world are facing enormous challenges, Sa’ar said, “I believe that Israel can contribute to Germany to deal with the challenges of the present and future. Just as I believe that Germany can contribute to Israel in such a way.”

Last year, Germany and Israel marked 60 years of diplomatic relations. In that time, Israel’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) jumped from $5 billion to over $540 billion, transforming from an exporter of agriculture goods to a global leader in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies, he said.

This growth outpaced even that of Germany. While the German economy multiplied 35 times, from $134 billion in 1965 to $4.69 trillion dollars in 2024, the Israeli economy multiplied itself by 125 times in that time period, he continued.

Sa’ar emphasized that Israel is prioritizing economic and technological partnerships as central to its foreign policy, as economic strength is key to national security.

He highlighted the historical contribution of German Jewish immigrants to Israel’s economic foundations, bringing a “Mittelstand” mindset, combining the values of discipline, hard work and consistence.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks at Wirtschaftstag 2026 in Berlin, May 5, 2026. Photo by Shalev Man/MfA.

That mindset, together with Israeli innovation and more than a little chutzpah, or audacity, has made Israel the economic success it is today, he said.

Sa’ar described the bilateral relationship as a forward-looking investment grounded in trust and shared capabilities, with cooperation spanning sectors such as defense, energy, space, and quantum computing. In a time of global uncertainty, he argued, such partnerships are essential to addressing major international challenges.

He encouraged more federal states in Germany to open regional offices in Israel.

“The partnership between Israel and Germany is an investment in our mutual future. At a time of global uncertainty, our cooperation offers a model: combining innovation with stability, creativity with structure, and vision with execution. Let us continue to deepen this partnership,” Sa’ar concluded.

Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
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