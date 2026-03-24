More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli forces seize 100 illegal drones in northern Samaria raid

Selling and possessing unmanned aerial vehicles is prohibited in Judea and Samaria under an Israeli military order.

Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli forces seize 100 illegal drones in northern Samaria raid

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Drones seized during an Israel Police raid in northern Samaria, March 23, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Drones seized during an Israel Police raid in northern Samaria, March 23, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israel Border Police on Monday raided a business in a Palestinian village in northern Samaria and seized more than 100 unmanned aerial vehicles, the Israel Police said on Tuesday.

The operation took place in Kafr Qallil, near Nablus (Shechem). Officers searched a toy store and discovered 111 drones of various types that are prohibited for possession and sale in Judea and Samaria under an Israel Defense Forces military order, according to the police statement.

The shop owner, a Palestinian in his 30s from Nablus, was arrested at the scene and taken for questioning at a police station in the nearby city of Ariel. The drones were confiscated.

Police said the raid was part of an “offensive operation” targeting illegal weapons trade. The raid was conducted with precise intelligence guidance provided by troops of the IDF’s Samaria Brigade deployment area.

A November 2025 exercise held by the Israeli military in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley showed that the military was unprepared for an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Nov. 10-12, 2025, drill included 40 operational scenarios, 11 of which involved gliders and attack drones. Participating forces failed to effectively neutralize the UAVs, senior officers told the Makor Rishon newspaper.

Although soldiers struggled with the UAV threat early in the drill, troops adapted by increasing aerial vigilance and avoiding movement in large groups to reduce potential casualties, according to the report.

The drill—which was based on scenarios more extreme than the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas assault, as well as attacks observed in the Russia-Ukraine war—used drones with water balloons, simulating explosive warheads. Small drones were employed to simulate attempts to lure IDF soldiers and the destruction of critical infrastructure, as well as airstrikes on rear command posts, armored vehicles, casualty collection points and special-forces teams traveling in open vehicles.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The California State Capitol in Sacramento. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
California bill would bar protesters from 100-foot buffers around houses of worship
“Every Californian deserves to practice their faith without fear,” said the lawmaker, who introduced the bill.
Mar. 24, 2026
The Haifa Rabbinical Court. Credit: Rabbinical Courts Administration spokesman.
Israel News
Knesset passes law enabling rabbinical courts to arbitrate civil disputes
The bill was condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid.
Mar. 24, 2026
Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajj speaks during a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo, April 22, 2025. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Lebanon expels incoming Iranian ambassador
Mohammad Reza Shibani was declared persona non grata and ordered to leave the country by March 29.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom personnel at the site of a suspected missile fragment impact, March 17, 2026. Photo: Amelie Botbol
Feature
On the Front Lines: MDA teams race to save lives under missile fire in central Israel
Inside Rishon LeZion’s emergency response unit, reservist medics confront blast injuries, anxiety victims and relentless alerts as Iran alternates between ballistic missiles and cluster munitions in ongoing attacks.
Mar. 24, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Belgian military personnel stand guard outside a synagogue in central Antwerp as part of Belgium's reinforced security measures established at Jewish schools and synagogues, March 23, 2026. Photo by John Thys/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Car torched in Antwerp Jewish quarter, raising terrorism fears
An Islamist group that had claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Jews in Europe was said to also be behind the one in Flanders.
Mar. 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Netanyahu Herzog
Israel News
Stand-in for Israel’s justice minister submits Netanyahu pardon recommendation
The president’s legal adviser, Michal Tzuk, will review the position paper submitted by Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and present her recommendations to the president.
Mar. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Smoke rises from the rubble of an Iranian state media building after an Israeli airstrike in Tehran, on June 16, 2025. Photo by MINA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
How media framing shapes coverage of Iran and global conflicts
Mar. 24, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum