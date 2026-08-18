More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli-Spanish study challenges long-held View of human pelvis evolution

The study suggests that Neanderthal man may have retained an ancestral form also found in modern human females, while the modern human male pelvis underwent significant evolutionary changes.

David Israel/TPS-IL
(Aug. 18, 2026 / TPS-IL)

A new Israeli-Spanish study challenges a long-held assumption about one of the major physical differences between men and women: the shape of the human pelvis.

Published in the peer-reviewed Scientific Reports, the study compares Neanderthal pelvises with those of modern humans and suggests that the major evolutionary change may have occurred in the modern male pelvis.

The study was led by professor Yoel Rak of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Anatomy and Anthropology, with researchers from Spain, the Technion, Bar-Ilan University and Ono Academic College.

The team compared two nearly complete male Neanderthal pelvises with dozens of modern human pelvises. One Neanderthal pelvis was found at Kebara Cave on Mount Carmel in northern Israel, while the other came from the Sima de los Huesos (“Pit of Bones”) site in northern Spain.

Despite their large size and robust bones, the Neanderthal pelvises were more similar in most measurements and proportions to modern human female pelvises than to male ones.

For decades, scientists have viewed the Neanderthal pelvis as unusual. The new study suggests that it may instead have retained an ancestral form also found in modern human females, while the modern human male pelvis underwent significant evolutionary changes.

The key difference involves the hip joints. In modern human males, the joints are positioned farther forward than in modern human females and male Neanderthals. According to the researchers, this shift created a natural shock-absorbing system. As a person walks upright, the body’s center of mass moves downward with each step. The thigh muscles absorb some of this movement, storing energy and releasing it to help propel the body into the next step.

The researchers say this system may reduce the energy required for walking, particularly over long distances. The shift also resulted in a thicker pubic bone and a deeper front section of the male pelvis, helping it withstand additional forces.

The researchers say the female pelvis could not undergo the same changes because childbirth requires a relatively shallow pelvis and a birth canal wide enough for a baby to pass through. As a result, it remained closer to the ancestral form also seen in male Neanderthals.

“Understanding the evolution of our walking mechanism can contribute to contemporary research in biomechanics, musculoskeletal medicine, rehabilitation, and injury prevention,” said professor Ella Been of Israel’s Ono Academic College. “The perspective provided by the Neanderthals helps us better understand the modern human body.”

Science and Technology
David Israel/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Inductee Amar'e Stoudemire speaks to the audience during the 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 15, 2026. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Amar’e Stoudemire inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
“For 20 years prior, secretly, I was learning Torah, I was learning the Bible, the biblical understanding of history, and I wanted to go to a place where I can live and also play,” the NBA legend said of his time playing in Israel.
August 17, 2026 05:22 PM
Andrew Bernard
Likud Party members vote in the primary, in Tel Aviv, Aug. 17, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
‘To return power to the voters': Likud Party holds primary ahead of Oct. 27 elections
“There is democracy within Likud,” Israeli Transportation and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev told JNS.
August 17, 2026 02:33 AM
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Katz on Lebanon flare-up: ‘No score in any arena will remain unsettled’
Israeli forces killed a senior commander in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit in Southern Lebanon following the group’s attack on three soldiers within the Security Zone.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Activist Jodie Evans of Code Pink speaks during a march in Washington, D.C., on July 19, 2021. Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn.
World News
UK probes potential Chinese funding of anti-Israel Code Pink group
Israel’s U.N. envoy says the inquiry shows that anti-Israel hostility is “not organic” and warns of foreign efforts to sow division.
Aug. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
00:07
Israel’s historic Tzippori River Trail upgraded for accessibility
23:06
Israel Police probe vandalism of Israeli flags in Samaria
22:05
Katz orders plan to transfer civilian law enforcement in Judea and Samaria to police
10:31
Hamas detonates explosive, fires toward troops near Yellow Line in northern Gaza, IDF says
10:12
Two boys, 4 and 6, found stabbed in Beit Shemesh, one unconscious, Magen David Adom says
09:50
Israel stations soldiers at entrances to homes in Palestinian village Qusra, residents remain confined
09:45
Trump says Hamas agreed to disarm, urges Israel to halt Gaza strikes
09:07
Kurdish PM Barzani says Iranian drones targeted his office, intelligence chief’s home
09:04
Likud needs candidates ‘not afraid of the deep state,’ communications minister says
08:53
Likud lawmaker: Primary voting reflects ‘the free voice of Israel’
08:38
Israeli forces nab Palestinian digging tunnel shaft near Jerusalem security barrier
08:36
‘Likudniks understand the importance,’ Dichter says of primary vote
08:22
Regev: Primary shows there is democracy within Likud
08:12
Zohar: Likud Party primary is about bringing Netanyahu back to power
08:03
Likud Party ad: Mamdani, Khamenei ‘want Netanyahu to lose’
07:31
Trump: Iran should raise the white flag
07:22
Israeli soccer star Manor Solomon scores in West Ham debut
07:10
Iranian MP Azizi mocks Trump over Strait of Hormuz, says he should worry about his own safety
06:50
CIJA urges Canadian Muslim group to address antisemitism
06:37
Trump: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon ‘in any way, shape, or form’
06:31
Senior IRGC commander warns Iran could shift to offensive posture
06:11
Shipping through Strait of Hormuz slows sharply after tanker attacks
05:59
Police seize 80 cattle grazing in IDF live-fire zone
05:42
Gaza-bound protest ship crashes into harbor wall in Germany
05:12
Herzog awards presidential sports medal, honors assistance to bereaved families
04:41
Israeli rescue delegation searches for missing in Colombia earthquake rubble
04:26
Iran: 60-day window for talks with US ‘lost its relevance’
04:11
Israel’s economy surges at 15.4% rate in second quarter
03:51
‘WSJ': Iran used ceasefire to prepare for wider war
03:30
Trump: Mecca defense pact shows Middle East ‘coming together’
03:10
Israeli activist group condemns Kushner-Hamas meeting
02:45
US tells Hamas it wants ‘real efforts and not just words’ on disarmament
02:22
Netanyahu: Winning Likud list will block ‘narrow government with Arab parties’
02:09
Reps. Johnson, Jeffries condemn antisemitic campaign against Rep. Randy Fine
01:43
Likud accuses Arab nations of seeking to topple Netanyahu
01:18
Sa’ar calls ex-Colombian president a ‘pure antisemite’
00:57
Israeli envoy blames Mamdani for Manhattan synagogue attack
00:36
Huckabee honors pioneering Religious Zionist rabbi in Jerusalem
00:07
Israel, Honduras sign defense cooperation memorandum
22:05
Iran offers $30,000 bounty for killing or capturing US soldiers, doubled for women
22:04
Trump to ‘substantially reduce’ joint military exercises with South Korea due to ‘very good’ relationship with North Korean dictator
20:03
French backpacker denied bail after allegedly pulling knife on Israeli
14:09
Republicans Overseas Israel backs Randy Fine after Bilzerian ad
13:08
Far-left activists replace Israeli flags with PA banners in Gush Etzion
12:27
Trump envoy Kushner discusses Gaza with Egypt’s Sisi
11:36
IDF strikes two terrorists in Gaza Strip
11:06
Spanish broadcaster apologizes for skipping Israeli hurdler in introductions
10:27
US secretly used Kurdish outreach to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
10:05
Israel: Hezbollah’s cynical human shields tactic must be condemned
09:35
Hamas starts Egypt talks to ‘compel’ Israel to abide by Gaza roadmap
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV
Inside the Israeli kibbutz rebuilding on Hezbollah’s doorstep
August 17, 2026 07:49 AM
COLUMNS
Michael Freund
Opinion
Costa Rica’s remarkable Jewish story
Michael Freund
Daniel (“Danny”) Seaman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Diamonds and doughnuts: How Israel became a US strategic asset
Daniel Seaman