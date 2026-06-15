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Karnei Shomron ‘Roof Plan’ signed, aiming to triple population and expand Jewish settlement in Samaria

The plan is expected to establish Karnei Shomron as a major urban center in the heart of Samaria, linking nearby areas including Alonai Shiloh and Emmanuel, and marking what participants called a historic step in the development of Jewish communities in the region.

Judith Segaloff
Karnei Shomron
View of the Israeli city of Karnei Shomron in Samaria, on June 10, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli officials on Sunday signed a major agreement designed to dramatically expand the Samaria town of Karnei Shomron, increasing its population from approximately 11,000 to 40,000 through the construction of approximately 6,000 new housing units.

The so-called Roof Plan, developed in cooperation with the Karnei Shomron Local Council, the Israeli government and the Israel Land Authority, includes substantial investments in infrastructure, education, public institutions, commercial centers, employment zones and public spaces. It was presented as a comprehensive urban development that will create interconnected residential neighborhoods with high-density housing, a full educational campus, a cultural center, a country club and a regional commercial hub.

Karnei Shomron, established in the early 1980s as an Israeli local council in the Samaria region, lies about 30 miles northeast of Tel Aviv and east of Kfar Saba. The community, whose name means “Horns of Samaria,” has grown into a vibrant residential hub known for its strong sense of community, high rates of military service, and several scenic hilltop locations overlooking breathtaking views of Wadi Kana. It currently houses around 10,500–11,000 residents and serves as a key population center in the area.

To celebrate the signing, an event took place at the Yeshivat Bnei Akiva in Karnei Shomron, attended by community members, senior Israeli ministers including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz, along with Mateh Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael Gantz. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was unable to attend in person but sent a video message offering congratulations.

The agreement also calls for upgrading existing infrastructure in Karnei Shomron, including road resurfacing, burying high-voltage power lines, new access roads, bike paths and a new community park backed by an investment of more than $3.2 million featuring sports fields and recreational facilities.

Smotrich described the plan as the first of several similar initiatives across Judea and Samaria.

“This creates ‘normalization,’ making Judea and Samaria every bit a part of Israel as Caesarea, Dimona, Ofakim and other places,” he said. He added that Ariel and the Shomron Regional Council are expected to receive similar plans soon, and expressed hope that his own hometown of Kedumim would follow.

Katz noted the acceleration of Roof Plans nationwide.

“From 2013 through last July, only 50 roof plans were signed throughout Israel. However, from last July, 25 additional roof plans were introduced. And this is the first time it is being introduced in Judea and Samaria,” Katz said. He emphasized that the plan would enable Karnei Shomron to triple its population while maintaining balanced growth and improving quality of life.

Karnei Shomron Local Council head Yonatan Kuznitz hailed the agreement as “one of the most significant moves in the history of Karnei Shomron.” He said it represents a strategic move to turn the community into a leading regional metropolis connecting Samaria to central Israel and serving as a magnet for young families.

Kuznitz highlighted improved highway connections that will enhance access across the country and described the plan as ultimately bringing “de facto sovereignty” to the area through strengthened Jewish territorial continuity.

Smotrich went further in his remarks, calling on Netanyahu to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria ahead of elections. “The Roof Plan we sign today is for the future of Judea and Samaria,” he stated. “It is a significant chapter in the Zionist story... We give one clear answer: more construction, more settlement and more Zionism.”

The celebration came amid ongoing regional tensions, including the IDF bombing in Dahiya, Lebanon and Iranian threats of retaliation. The Roof Plan was seen mostly as a measure to enhance Israel’s security through expanded settlement.

Kuznitz paid tribute to the community’s high military recruitment rates and the heavy price paid in the current war, noting twelve new graves of fallen soldiers in the local cemetery since Oct. 7, 2003.

The Roof Plan is expected to establish Karnei Shomron as a major urban center in the heart of Samaria, linking nearby areas including Alonai Shiloh and Emmanuel, and marking what participants called a historic step in the development of Jewish communities in the region.

Judea and Samaria
Judith Segaloff
Judith Segaloff is a published author of three books (written as Judith Lederman) and a former editor of a New York tabloid magazine. She covers fashion, interior design, technology and unique perspectives on Israel’s war, people and politics. At JNS.org, she provides thoughtful commentary on Jewish identity, society and cultural dynamics.
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