SCOOP: Israeli consulate planning on pop-up consular services in Cleveland, diplomatic source tells JNS

The Israeli Consulate General in New York plans to expand its pilot program of one-day consular services in regional locations to Cleveland, a diplomatic source told JNS.

The consulate, based in Manhattan, is the largest Israeli diplomatic mission in the world, covering New York State, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Delaware.

Ofir Akunis, the consul general, has been hearing from Israeli citizens of the difficulties of traveling to the Big Apple for consular services, given the travel costs involved and the waiting time, the source told JNS.

Akunis initiated a program to occasionally bring passport renewal, notarization, registry and other consular services to Philadelphia for a day in “pop-up” fashion, allowing for citizens in that area to avail themselves.

Budgetary problems reportedly led to the 2106 closure of Israel’s consulate in Philadelphia.

Akunis traveled to Philadelphia in June for a day of consular services and meetings with elected city officials.

“Now they’re planning to do the same thing in Ohio,” the source said, of pop-up services there. The process is still in development, and there is no promise that it will be repeated beyond a one-day trial, per the source.

The greater Cleveland area is home to an estimated 295 residents born in Israel, per U.S. Census estimates. The overall Jewish community in Cleveland is approximately 73,600, according to Jewish Federation of Cleveland population data.

The Israeli-American Council, which operates a regional branch in Cleveland, has recently been running an online campaign for those interested in bringing pop-up consular services to the area to complete a form for the New York consulate to show that there is a need for such a program.