Lufthansa Group to gradually resume Tel Aviv flights

Germany’s Lufthansa airline group announced on Wednesday that it is preparing to gradually resume flights to Tel Aviv next month.

The move by the large European airline group—which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings— comes as most international flights to Israel remain suspended due to regional instability caused by the war with Iran.

Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo are scheduled to restart their operations to and from Tel Aviv on June 1.

Lufthansa and Swiss are planning to resume flights on July 1, with Eurowings expected to return to Tel Aviv in mid-July.

Brussels Airlines flights to Israel will remain suspended through October 24.

“This decision was made after a comprehensive security and safety assessment,” the Lufthansa group said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency softened a recommendation to avoid the airspace over Israel and other parts of the region.

While a dozen foreign carriers have resumed service to Tel Aviv, including two Emirati carriers, the main American and European airlines have not.