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News   Israel News

Lufthansa Group to gradually resume Tel Aviv flights

The large European airline group includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

May 14, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Lufthansa Airlines at a Frankfurt Airport terminal. Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images.
Lufthansa Airlines at a Frankfurt Airport terminal. Photo by James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images.
( May 14, 2026 / JNS )

Germany’s Lufthansa airline group announced on Wednesday that it is preparing to gradually resume flights to Tel Aviv next month.

The move by the large European airline group—which includes SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings— comes as most international flights to Israel remain suspended due to regional instability caused by the war with Iran.

Austrian Airlines and Lufthansa Cargo are scheduled to restart their operations to and from Tel Aviv on June 1.

Lufthansa and Swiss are planning to resume flights on July 1, with Eurowings expected to return to Tel Aviv in mid-July.

Brussels Airlines flights to Israel will remain suspended through October 24.

“This decision was made after a comprehensive security and safety assessment,” the Lufthansa group said in a statement.

The announcement comes a day after the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency softened a recommendation to avoid the airspace over Israel and other parts of the region.

While a dozen foreign carriers have resumed service to Tel Aviv, including two Emirati carriers, the main American and European airlines have not.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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