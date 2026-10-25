More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Made in Israel: Startup Nation’s footprint on ‘Time’s Best Inventions of 2026

Six Israeli-linked companies earned recognition alongside global technology companies whose Israeli operations signal confidence in the country’s talent.

James Spiro
The Doona X stroller converts into a car seat. Credit: Doona X.
The Doona X stroller converts into a car seat. Credit: Doona X.
(Oct. 25, 2026 / JNS)

A robot that tends bee colonies. An AI model that scans medical images for urgent findings. A car seat that converts into a stroller. Time magazine’s Best Inventions of 2026 span almost every corner of modern life.

These, and more, are some of the entries that are connected to Israeli-linked companies.

Other entries from this year’s list come from multinationals that run engineering and research operations in Israel, which raises deeper questions: Where is the line between Israeli startup and corporate presence, and what impact did Startup Nation have on some of the year’s greatest technological achievements?

An Israeli company, a local R&D office, and components built by an Israeli employee are all different things. Time recognizes finished products under company names. So tracing the work behind those names requires a closer look.

Six very different inventions

In healthcare, Aidoc’s CARE clinical-grade AI foundation model analyzes medical images and information to help clinicians identify urgent findings and prioritize cases. Time describes it as an AI model intended to recognize a range of findings rather than perform one narrow detection task. Aidoc has engineering leadership and operations in Tel Aviv, although the geographic division of work on CARE itself is unconfirmed.

Nanox.Arc X addresses access to medical imaging. The system uses X-rays taken on a patient to produce three-dimensional views. Time reports that it received Food and Drug Administration clearance in 2025 and is in use at dozens of U.S. facilities. The company is headquartered in Petach Tikvah and has an active clinical collaboration with the city’s Beilinson Hospital.

SpotitEarly’s Lucid, meanwhile, combines breath samples, trained dogs, sensors and AI to detect signs associated with lung, breast, colorectal or prostate cancers. The company says its tests remain under development and validation and have not received FDA approval.

The other three Israeli-linked companies show how varied the list is. Bria’s Fibo is a generative imagery model built with attention to source attribution and compensation for the creators whose work informs it; Beewise’s ROBI is a mobile robot designed to tend bee colonies; and Doona X is Doona’s latest car seat that converts into a stroller, with additional seating positions and adjustments.

These six offer a picture of Israeli-linked innovation that extends beyond one sector. Some products are already being used by customers or clinicians; others, especially in medical testing, remain subject to validation.

The multinationals

Time’s list also features products from some of the world’s largest technology companies: Apple’s iPhone Duo, Nvidia’s NemoClaw, Meta’s Omnilingual ASR and Google’s SynthID.

Each company has significant operations in Israel. Apple recruits engineers there, Meta has identified Tel Aviv as a major regional AI research hub, Google operates a research center in Israel, and Nvidia’s acquisition of Mellanox gave it a substantial Israeli engineering base.

Those investments can be read as a vote of confidence in Israeli technical talent and in the country’s high-tech ecosystem. They do not, on their own, show that Israel-based teams worked on these specific products.

JNS sought clarification from all four companies on Oct. 22. At the time of writing, none had provided substantive confirmation of Israeli participation in the recognized products. Until the work can be identified or documented independently, their presence in Israel should not be treated as proof that these inventions were developed there.

Other entries invite similar questions. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra, IBM’s Nanostack and HP’s EliteBoard G1a come from companies with Israeli operations, while a custom AI chip from OpenAI and U.S. fabless semiconductor company Broadcom, which has several R&D hubs across Israel, received a “special mention.”

From Mazor to Medtronic

Perhaps the clearest multinational connection on the list is Medtronic’s Stealth AXiS surgical system. Medtronic acquired the Israel-based Mazor Robotics in 2018 for roughly $1.7 billion. It now describes Stealth AXiS as building on both its StealthStation navigation and Mazor’s robotic guidance, and JNS located its FDA filing, which names Mazor X as “a primary predicate device” for the newer system.

An important caveat: This does establish a technological lineage, but does not identify which of Stealth AXiS’s newest features were engineered in Israel.

Regardless, this can equally illustrate how an Israeli company’s work can become part of a broader product sold under a global name, making it part of an invention that Time has deemed among the most significant of the year.

Two pathways to global recognition

Time’s 2026 list captures two ways Startup Nation reaches a global audience. One through Israeli-linked companies building products under their own names, and another through the R&D teams that multinational companies have established or acquired in Israel.

The six recognized companies demonstrate the extent of that ambition. And alongside them, investment by global giants shows confidence in the country’s ability to contribute to technological progress across a variety of sectors.

The combination of homegrown ventures and multinational investment gives Israel a strong chance of developing the products that could appear on future lists and improve lives well beyond its borders.

Science and Technology Business and Economy
James Spiro
James Spiro James Spiro
James Spiro is a tech journalist and founder of The Spiro Circle, a publication and podcast that explores culture, identity and technology.
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
October 24, 2026 02:08 PM
JNS Staff
Almog Cohen, right, speaks with protesters demonstrating against Yair Golan at a conference in Be'er Sheva, Israel on may 27, 025. Photo by Canaan Lidor.
Israel News
Likud candidates make final push, tout Netanyahu’s leadership ahead of Israeli election
Knesset hopefuls pitch security, national identity and social priorities.
October 25, 2026 12:21 AM
Amelie Botbol
Cara Michael Trager
U.S. News
Hate-crime charges brought against alleged killer of Cara Trager, but for bagel-shop destruction, not her death
Michael Trager told JNS that he feels ignored by city leaders after his wife, 71, was killed as they crossed a street together on their way home from a date night dinner.
Oct. 23, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
People gathering at the entrance of Prince Ali Bin al-Hussein hospital in Karak after gunmen opened fire on a funeral at a church in Hmoud, Jordan, on October 23, 2026. Photo by Salah Malkawi/Getty Images.
World News
Six killed in terrorist attack on Jordanian church
“Attacks on Christians continue to escalate worldwide and must be stopped,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz wrote.
Oct. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
02:31
Huckabee expresses solidarity with Leiter after Hebron terror attack
02:11
Israeli envoy condemns ‘horrific’ attack on Christians in Jordan
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
12:53
Rubio call with Qatari prime minister reviews ‘close strategic partnership’
12:32
Waltz accuses ICJ judge of seeking to lower genocide threshold
12:03
Israel sanctions Lebanese energy company over fuel supplies to Hezbollah
10:05
IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria
08:53
Israel hosts British social media influencers to promote tourism
08:33
Israeli forces nab three terror suspects in Judea, Samaria
08:13
London borough backs Israeli twin after neighbor’s snub
07:52
Israeli FM: Ex-Biden official’s account exposes political motives behind ICC warrant request
07:32
With domestic arms industry Israel ‘can’t be blackmailed,’ Netanyahu tells JNS
07:12
Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
06:53
US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts 5.6% growth this year, 7.5% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
More Updates
JNS TV
A view of the empty courtroom at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The Supreme Court debate missing from Israel’s election campaign
October 23, 2026 03:29 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Amanpour leaves ‘CNN,’ but a legacy of anti-Israel media bias remains
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
El-Sayed’s viral video was a diversionary tactic, not his JFK moment
Jonathan S. Tobin